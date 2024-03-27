“The guy who's 1-3 vs him? Great choice” - Fans react as Jamahal Hill takes UFC 300 title fight advice from Israel Adesanya

Jamahal Hill appears to be leaving no avenue unexplored in his preparation for his UFC 300 title bout against Alex Pereira, as the American recently sought guidance from Israel Adesanya.

'Sweet Dreams' is gearing up to square off against the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion in the main event of the highly anticipated pay-per-view event set for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With just over two weeks remaining until his second crack at the 205-pound title, Hill is meticulously exploring every opportunity to gather information about 'Poatan'. He recently shared a screenshot on Instagram Stories of his FaceTime conversation with Pereira's long-standing rival, Adesanya. Hill wrote:

"Picking one of the greatest minds in the history of the sport!!!"

Fans responded to Hill's video call with 'The Last Stylebender' with an array of reactions.

"From an Izzy fan, I’m not sure this is the dude to be taking advice from regarding Alex Pereira…"

"Should maybe go train with him, what's facetime gonna accomplish?"

"The guy who's 1-3 vs him? Great choice."

"Alex using glover as a blue print and jamahal using izzy as his."

Pereira and Adesanya have faced off in combat sports on four occasions, with the Brazilian securing two wins over the former two-time middleweight champion in kickboxing, while each fighter has emerged victorious once in their UFC bouts. In total, Pereira holds a 3-1 record against Adesanya.

Meanwhile, 'Sweet Dreams' claimed victory over Pereira’s mentor, Glover Teixeira, at UFC 283 in January 2023, thereby clinching the vacant light heavyweight title that Jiri Prochazka had to relinquish due to injury. However, Hill had to surrender the championship last July after tearing his Achilles tendon during a basketball game.

Jamahal Hill vows knockout victory against Alex Pereira at UFC 300

Jamahal Hill boldly declared his determination to achieve a knockout win against Alex Pereira at UFC 300.

During a recent interview with Bodog Canada, 'Sweet Dreams' predicted the outcome of his upcoming bout with Pereira:

"I feel like I’m just better. I’ve said it in multiple interviews people don’t believe me, I am truly just better than him everywhere. It’s not going to go well for him."

Hill added:

"Whenever I started to break down the matchup, I realized the mismatch it truly is, and it’s truly a mismatch. I’m knocking him the f**k out. And when I say this, this is no disrespect to Alex. I like Alex I think he’s funny, I think he brings attention and good energy and good charisma to this sport."

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments below (11:50):