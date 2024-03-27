Jamahal Hill video calls Israel Adesanya to "pick one of the greatest minds" ahead of Alex Pereira title fight

Jamahal Hill appears to be gaining as much information as possible for his upcoming light heavyweight title fight against Alex Pereira, as he recently sought out advice from Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya is arguably 'Poatan's' biggest rival as they competed twice in kickboxing and twice in the UFC octagon, with 'The Last Stylebender' earning a spectacular knockout win in their most recent bout. The former light heavyweight champion has made it clear that he intends to defeat Pereira at his own game by outstriking him on the feet.

'Sweet Dreams' took to his Instagram account and uploaded a screenshot to his Stories of a video call he had with Adesanya, which insinuates he is gaining information on some of Pereira's tendencies when he is timing his strikes.

He complimented the former middleweight champion by mentioning that he holds him in high regard. He wrote:

"Picking one of the greatest minds [in] the history of the sport"

Hill's Instagram story regarding video call with Adesanya [Image courtesy: @sweet_dreams_jhill - Instagram]

It will be interesting to see whether the video call with Adesanya will provide Hill with enough information to get the upper hand on Pereira and regain the UFC light heavyweight championship.

When did Jamahal Hill last compete?

Jamahal Hill will be coming off a lengthy layoff when he returns to the octagon to challenge Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight championship at UFC 300.

'Sweet Dreams' last competed at UFC 283, which took place last January and saw him earn a unanimous decision win over Glover Teixeira to win the vacant light heavyweight championship.

Hill unfortunately ruptured his Achilles in the months that followed and was forced to relinquish his championship, which was later won by Alex Pereira.

Despite the injury, Hill will still have momentum when he returns to the octagon at UFC 300. He is currently riding a four-fight winning streak that includes victories over Jimmy Crute, Johnny Walker, Thiago Santos, and Teixeira.

Expand Tweet