How Jarred Brooks plans to balance being a father and a world champion fighter

Reigning ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks is one of the most dominant strawweight MMA fighters in the world. He combines sublime fighting skills with his ability to self-promote his fights and bring the drama into the Circle.

However, the 30-year-old Mash Fight Team representative believes that with a major change happening in his life, his mindset heading into his fights has transformed drastically.

Brooks is about to become a first-time father, and is expecting his daughter to be born in a few months’ time. Of course, being a father and a world champion mixed martial artist is a tall task. But ‘The Monkey God’ says he is more than up for the challenge.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Brooks shared how he plans to balance two major aspects of his life.

The Warsaw, Indiana native said:

“You know, there's gonna be difficulties about being a father just like anybody else. It's just about taking the time out of your day and being a father first, and a mixed martial artist second. So, I'm just going to make sure that my daughter just has daddy-daughter time.”

Brooks has the chance to make his daughter proud by making history, if he can manage to win his next fight.

ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks will challenge reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci for his golden belt.

The two will go head-to-head in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th.

