"How you know before me?" - Glover Teixeira hilariously shoots down Nina-Marie Daniele's pregnancy scare suggestion

Glover Teixeira is known as a prankster behind the scenes in MMA but may have drawn the line at Nina-Marie Daniele's pregnancy scare suggestion.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion called time on his career earlier this year after a unanimous decision loss to Jamahal Hill at UFC 283. Following his decision to retire, the MMA veteran has taken to coaching, helping to hone the skills of stars such as Alex Pereira at the Teixeira MMA & Fitness gym.

Pereira is also often the subject of many of Glover Teixeira's pranks. One time, Teixeira covered him in makeup without him realizing and in another prank got 'Poatan' to slap himself after using a video filter on his phone.

Recently, the 43-year-old took part in an interview with social media influencer Nina-Marie Daniele, where he was asked about his love for pranking his fellow fighters. Daniele then handed the Brazilian a bag full of pranking equipment, which included a fake pregnancy test.

Glover Teixeira stopped to think about how or where he would use the test before coming up with an amusing story of how the future prank may go down:

"How can I use this? Hmmm I'll be like 'Hey bro, this is your girlfriend's pregnancy test and uh, she's pregnant.' And he's like 'How you know before me?' You know?"

Fans react after Glover Teixeira eats food made by Helen Yee during interview

Glover Teixeira won over MMA fans recently during an interview with Helen Yee. The Brazilian was presented with a bowl of home-cooked chicken and rice by The Schmozone co-host.

Yee later took to Instagram to state that Teixeira had asked for his own food after watching her previous interview with Pereira, where Yee had given 'Poatan' home-cooked food:

"Cooking rice since elementary school has paid off 🍚🥹 Last time I interviewed @alexpoatanpereira , I gave him chicken feet and @gloverteixeira mentioned it would be good with some rice so I wanted to cook some for him."

MMA fans reacted to the wholesome moment between the two, with many highlighting Teixeira's sweet-natured reaction to receiving the gift. One fan wrote:

"Dude is so humble. Gotta love him."

Another fan hoped to see Helen Yee do the same for more fighters as a potential new interview idea. They added:

"Cooking for MMA legends. That's a new segment waiting to happen Helen 😄."

