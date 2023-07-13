"This is so wholesome and cute" - Glover Teixeira gobbles down hommeade food by Helen Yee, wins over MMA fans

After presenting Alex Pereira, Helen Yee now surprises his mentor, Glover Teixeira with a present. Teixeira got a bowl of homecooked rice and chicken feet from the Schmo Zone co-host, which made the MMA fans shower the Instagram post of the same with heartwarming comments.

Check out her Instagram post below:

"Cooking rice since elementary school has paid off 🍚🥹 Last time I interviewed @alexpoatanpereira , I gave him chicken feet and @gloverteixeira mentioned it would be good with some rice so I wanted to cook some for him."

User @michaelgobian was full of appreciation for Yee:

"This is one of many reasons why you’re the best Helen."

A user reacting to Yee's gift

Another User @shadowjr66 fondly reacted to Teixeira's reaction to receiving the gift:

"Glover pretty much going “awww you remembered” is so wholesome!"

A fan reacting to the post

This fan anticipated a new segment in MMA in his reaction to the post:

"Cooking for MMA legends. That's a new segment waiting to happen Helen 😄."

A fan reacting to Yee's Instagram post

Both Teixeira and Periera share a very close bond with each other. 'Poatan' recently surprised Teixeira with a brand new Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was appreciated by the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

See more fan reactions below:

Fan reaction to Yee's Instagram post

After his move to light heavyweight, Alex Periera has a chance to avenge his mentor, Glover Teixeira's career-ending loss

Poatan' shifted the division and decided to compete at light heavyweight after losing his UFC middleweight title to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287. The legendary Glover Teixeira is now mentoring him.

At UFC 283, Jamahal Hill defeated Teixeira and clinched the UFC light heavyweight title, leading to his retirement. Alex Pereira has a chance at avenging Teixeira's loss to the reigning lightweight champion. Pereira is scheduled to face Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 on July 29, 2023. 'Poatan' would keep Jamahal Hill in his scope for a championship bout if he emerges victorious at UFC 291.

Glover Teixeira has also echoed his excitement regarding the prospects of Pereira and Hill facing off in a press conference for the UFC Fight Pass in a video uploaded on FanSided MMA's YouTube channel:

“ When Alex pass (es) Jan for sure I think Jamahal Hill will be amazing fight for Alex and it’d be nice to see him revenge.”

Poll : 0 votes