How long was Mike Tyson undefeated? Glorious peak of Iron Mike's decorated boxing career

Mike Tyson was undefeated for the first five years of his professional boxing career.

'Iron Mike' is one of the greatest heavyweights in boxing history. Famously, the boxer got off to a lightning start, winning the heavyweight title at just 20 years old. With a second-round knockout win over Trevor Berbick in 1986, he made history.

However, he did a lot more than become the youngest heavyweight champion ever. The knockout win over Berbick set him to 28-0 in his boxing career back then. Joining the professional ranks at 18 years old, he'd previously captured wins over Marvis Frazier and others.

Nonetheless, that knockout win over Trevor Berbick was just the start of Mike Tyson's reign. Over the next four years, he defeated names such as Larry Holmes, Michael Spinks, Frank Bruno, and more. Leading into a 1990 title defense against James Douglas, Tyson held a 37-0 record, having been undefeated for five years.

Infamously, everything came crashing down that night in Japan against 'Buster'. Tyson entered the matchup as a massive favorite, having already signed to fight Evander Holyfield next. However, Douglas shocked the world with a tenth-round knockout win.

In the process, he became heavyweight champion and ended Tyson's undefeated record.

Mike Tyson undefeated: Who did 'Iron Mike' lose to?

While Mike Tyson's undefeated record was impressive while it lasted, he did lose several times.

Ultimately, 'Iron Mike' never got a rematch with James 'Buster' Douglas. He rattled off a couple of quick victories to get back into title contention but was sent to prison in 1992. Released on parole in 1995, he quickly captured championship gold a win over Frank Bruno the following year.

He scored yet another title defense over Bruce Seldon, before meeting Evander Holyfield. 'The Real Deal' captured heavyweight gold for the first time with a win over Douglas, and wasn't afraid of a matchup with Tyson. In their two-fight series, he emerged victorious both times.

Following Mike Tyson's rematch with Holyfield, where he attempted to bite his ear off, he was suspended. From 1999 to 2002, 'Iron Mike' went on a six-fight unbeaten streak, defeating Brian Nielson and others. That led up to a long-awaited clash with Lennox Lewis, where he lost badly.

Following that win, the legend scored a knockout win over Clifford Etienne. Sadly, that would be the last win in Tyson's career. He followed up the victory with back-to-back losses to Danny Williams and Kevin McBride before retiring at 50-6.

