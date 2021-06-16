How many businesses does UFC star Conor McGregor run? 

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest names in the UFC today. 'The Notorious' has transcended the sport of MMA and is now one of the most talked about sports athletes in the world.

The Irishman recently managed to score the number one spot on Forbes' list of highest paid athletes in the past year with earnings of $180 million.

But only $30 million came from McGregor's appearance in the octagon against Donald Cerone. The rest, he earned from his business ventures, which have nothing to do with fighting or MMA.

Conor McGregor does not need to fight anymore in order to put food on the table. He has established himself as a savvy businessman who knows how to use his popularity for monetary gains.

Here is a list of business ventures started by the former UFC double-champion:

Conor McGregor's Proper Number 12 Whiskey

Conor McGregor showed off his marketing skills when he used his fight with Floyd Mayweather as a launch pad for his Proper number 12 Irish Whiskey.

The whiskey did an impressive $1 million in sales in the first year following its launch. McGregor recently sold his stock in the whiskey company in return for a $150 million cheque. This played a major part in the Irishman scoring the number one spot on Forbes' list.

Conor McGregor's clothing line - August McGregor

In the lead up to his fight with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor announced that he'd be a part of a clothing line named 'August McGregor'.

To promote the business, McGregor infamously wore a suit which had the words 'F--k You' written on its pinstripes. The 32-year-old partnered with David August to start the clothing line.

McGregor Fast

Conor McGregor has also developed a fitness app called 'McGregor Fast' which helps people get in shape and stay healthy.

The Mac Life

Conor McGregor also has a media house called 'The Mac Life'. The media company covers all the major events in the world of combat sports.

The company also puts out a wide variety of videos including interviews, press conferences and puff pieces.

Edited by Harvey Leonard