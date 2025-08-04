  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • How many cigarettes does Carlos Prates smoke in a day? A closer look at the UFC fighter's controversial habit

How many cigarettes does Carlos Prates smoke in a day? A closer look at the UFC fighter's controversial habit

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Aug 04, 2025 07:40 GMT
Carlos Prates returns at UFC 319. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Carlos Prates returns at UFC 319. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Carlos Prates will be aiming to get back in the win column when he faces Geoff Neal in a welterweight matchup on the main card of UFC 319 on Aug. 16 at the United Center in Chicago.

Ad

The two were originally scheduled to face each other at UFC 314 on April 12 in Miami, however, Neal pulled out of the fight due to an injury.

How many cigarettes does Carlos Prates smoke in a day?

Generally, in the combat sports world, fans expect fighters to lead a healthy lifestyle. However, Carlos Prates appears to be an exception. Despite being a rising star in the UFC, Prates’ smoking habit has surprised many. Notably, during a conversation with Full Violence earlier this year, the Brazilian revealed that he smokes 10 to 15 cigarettes a day.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Nightmare' was also spotted smoking by UFC fighter Chris Gutierrez prior to his 170-pound showdown with No. 6-ranked contender Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC Kansas City.

Check out the post below:

Ad

When Carlos Prates opened up about trying to quit smoking

Last year Carlos Prates appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and discussed his struggle to quit smoking.

Prates revealed that during a week-long attempt to quit, he gained significant weight due to overeating, as he also skipped several training sessions.

''Before they tell me a lot (to stop). They tell me a lot before. But now… I tried to stop one time and then I was one week without smoke and then I [gained] five kilos [11 pounds] in six days. Because I eat a lot and didn’t come to the gym to train.''
Ad

Check out Carlos Prates' comments below (12:10):

youtube-cover

Prates's (21-7) undefeated run in the UFC was spoiled by Ian Machado Garry, who defeated him via unanimous decision at UFC Kansas City earlier this year.

About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications