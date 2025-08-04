How many cigarettes does Carlos Prates smoke in a day? A closer look at the UFC fighter's controversial habit

Carlos Prates will be aiming to get back in the win column when he faces Geoff Neal in a welterweight matchup on the main card of UFC 319 on Aug. 16 at the United Center in Chicago.The two were originally scheduled to face each other at UFC 314 on April 12 in Miami, however, Neal pulled out of the fight due to an injury.How many cigarettes does Carlos Prates smoke in a day?Generally, in the combat sports world, fans expect fighters to lead a healthy lifestyle. However, Carlos Prates appears to be an exception. Despite being a rising star in the UFC, Prates’ smoking habit has surprised many. Notably, during a conversation with Full Violence earlier this year, the Brazilian revealed that he smokes 10 to 15 cigarettes a day.'The Nightmare' was also spotted smoking by UFC fighter Chris Gutierrez prior to his 170-pound showdown with No. 6-ranked contender Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC Kansas City.Check out the post below:When Carlos Prates opened up about trying to quit smokingLast year Carlos Prates appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and discussed his struggle to quit smoking.Prates revealed that during a week-long attempt to quit, he gained significant weight due to overeating, as he also skipped several training sessions.''Before they tell me a lot (to stop). They tell me a lot before. But now… I tried to stop one time and then I was one week without smoke and then I [gained] five kilos [11 pounds] in six days. Because I eat a lot and didn’t come to the gym to train.''Check out Carlos Prates' comments below (12:10):Prates's (21-7) undefeated run in the UFC was spoiled by Ian Machado Garry, who defeated him via unanimous decision at UFC Kansas City earlier this year.