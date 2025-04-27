UFC Kansas City bonuses and aftermath: Debutant and three others win $50K, Anthony Smith retires, Ian Garry confirmed as official back up, and more

UFC returned to Kansas City after two years and hosted UFC on ESPN 66. The fight night event took place this past weekend at T-Mobile Center Kansas City, Missouri. It was an entertaining event throughout, as there were several thrilling matchups

Combat sports journalist Jed I. Goodman took to X and reported that UFC Kansas City had 15,984 people in audience and generated $2.2M in revenue.

The main event featured Ian Machado Garry stepping in on short notice to face emerging contender Carlos Prates in a welterweight clash. Prates, who was on a 11 fight win streak, came into the bout confident in his knockout prowess. However, Garry displayed his all-round abilities and secured a unanimous decision win.

During his post-fight octagon interview, Garry revealed to be the back-up fighter for the upcoming 170 pound title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 on May 10.

In the co-main event, Anthony Smith made his final walk to the octagon in a light heavyweight contest against Chinese knockout artist Zhang Mingyang. Mingyang demonstrated his striking abilities right from the start and landed vicious elbows, forcing the referee to end the fight in the opening round. As a result, 'Mountain Tiger' earned 'Performance of the Night' honors and $50K in bonuses.

Following his defeat, Smith was shown a tribute video in response to his retirement. 'Lionheart' then spoke with Paul Felder during his post-fight octagon interview, thanking everyone who were present in the audience.

''I don't even know what to say. Watching that video, I did that sh*t...thank you so much Kansas City''

Check out Anthony Smith's comments below:

Debutant Malcom Wellmaker also received a $50K 'Performance of the Night' bonus after defeating Cameron Saaiman in the first round via knockout.

UFC Kansas City featured another welterweight contest on the main card. Randy Brown took on Nicolas Dalby and sent his opponent sprawling to the ground with a devastating right hand in the second round. Both fighters were awarded with 'Fight of the Night' honors and received $50K each.

