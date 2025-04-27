UFC Kansas City: Anthony Smith vs. Zhang Mingyang: Full video highlights

Anthony Smith made his final octagon appearance against Zhang Mingyang at UFC Kansas City. The two co-headlined the fight night event in a light heavyweight clash this past weekend at T-Mobile Center Kansas City, Missouri.

Smith's recent MMA appearances haven't gone according to plan as he is 1-3 in his last four octagon outings. In his most recent fight at UFC 310 last December, the 36-year-old took on former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes and suffered a second-round knockout defeat.

Meanwhile, Mingyang is on a 11 fight win streak, all of them coming via finishes. In his recent octagon outing at UFC Fight Night 248, the 26-year-old secured a first-round knockout victory against Ozzy Diaz.

The first round began with Mingyang successfully landing leg kicks and demonstrating his boxing prowess. The Chinese fighter then unleashed devastating elbows at Smith's head, cracking it open.

The former light heavyweight title contender appeared sloopy as he attempted a takedown but was unsuccessful. Mingyang, who was on the throttle from the start, landed devastating ground and pound strikes with his elbow, causing the referee to intervene and call the fight off with one minute remaining in the opening round.

Mingyang won his ninth straight fight via knockout and remained undefeated in the promotion.

Following his loss, Smith spoke to Paul Felder during his post-fight octagon interview and thanked everyone, who supported him during his MMA journey.

