UFC Kansas City: Anthony Smith vs. Zhang Mingyang: Live round-by-round updates

Anthony Smith steps inside the octagon for the final time at UFC Kansas City, closing a 25-fight UFC career that includes a light heavyweight title shot and countless wars against the division’s best. At 36 and coming off back-to-back losses, Smith is chasing one last victory before stepping away from the sport.
His opponent, China’s Zhang Mingyang is a renowned finisher with excellent striking. Zhang has racked up 11 straight first-round stoppages, including dominant wins over Brendson Ribeiro and Ozzy Diaz last year. He will face the biggest test of his career against Smith and a golden chance to catapult his name into the mix at 205 pounds.
This is a pure clash of experience versus momentum. Smith brings decades of battle-tested grit, a slick submission game, and a deep bag of tricks. Zhang brings raw power and the hunger of a fighter chasing his first real breakthrough moment on the big stage.
The UFC Kansas City preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with the main card live at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
Round 1