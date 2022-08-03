How many fighters won UFC contracts in second week of Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS)?

The second episode of the Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) season 6 took place on August 2 at the Apex in Las Vegas. The night saw five fighters walk away with a UFC contract.

All the winners of the night's five featured bouts seemed to have impressed the promotion's president Dana White. Fighters Chris Duncan, Vinicius Salvador, Francis Marshall, Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Billy Goff are the contract recipients.

UFC @ufc new fighters to the roster after an incredible week of the UFC President @DanaWhite welcomesnew fighters to the roster after an incredible week of the #DWCS UFC President @DanaWhite welcomes ✋ new fighters to the roster after an incredible week of the #DWCS! https://t.co/X2rt3rLPqw

In the main event, Chris Duncan overcame a highly aggressive Charlie Campbell by delivering a first-round KO. The Scotsman is a returning DWCS competitor. Duncan lost his first outing in the 2021 edition of the competition via a second-round KO.

UFC @ufc



@TheProblem155 just closed the show with a 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓! That. Was. INSANE!!!! 🤯@TheProblem155 just closed the show with a 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓! #DWCS That. Was. INSANE!!!! 🤯@TheProblem155 just closed the show with a 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓! #DWCS https://t.co/ZjYBPF9DnF

Vinicius Salvador delivered a second-round TKO against Shannon Ross to pave his way to the UFC. With this win, the flyweight is currently on a four-fight win streak.

UFC Canada @UFC_CA



We sense a contract coming... #DWCS Dana walked into the Octagon to congratulate Vinicius SalvadorWe sense a contract coming... Dana walked into the Octagon to congratulate Vinicius Salvador 👀We sense a contract coming... 📝 #DWCS https://t.co/kDZRmTLrqg

In the only fight of the card that went the distance, the undefeated Francis Marshall clinched a comfortable unanimous decision over fellow featherweight Connor Mathews.

UFC @ufc



[ Wire-to-wire dominance by Francis Marshall keeps the undefeated record intact #DWCS is LIVE on @ESPNPlus Wire-to-wire dominance by Francis Marshall keeps the undefeated record intact 🔥[ #DWCS is LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] https://t.co/a3W4fT74Lv

In the heavyweight division, Waldo Cortes-Acosta mesmerized White with his first-round TKO victory against Danilo Suzart. The 30-year-old will enter the UFC as a 7-0 undefeated athlete.

UFC @ufc Waldo Cortes-Acosta with the second straight KO to start tonight's episode of #DWCS Waldo Cortes-Acosta with the second straight KO to start tonight's episode of #DWCS 💥 https://t.co/EsJ323CWv4

Contract winner Billy Goff impressively finished his opponent at 3:37 in the very first round. The American secured a TKO stoppage against fellow welterweight Shimon Smotritsky to earn the UFC president's nod.

UFC @ufc



gets the first round KO & a standing ovation from The Boss in tonight's opening fight



[ WHAT. A. COMEBACK!!!! @BilliamGoff gets the first round KO & a standing ovation from The Boss in tonight's opening fight #DWCS is LIVE on @ESPNPlus WHAT. A. COMEBACK!!!!@BilliamGoff gets the first round KO & a standing ovation from The Boss in tonight's opening fight 👏[ #DWCS is LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] https://t.co/vvsE5ppx4B

Dana White was clearly blown away by week two of the UFC feeder program after a rather lackluster opening night. The UFC president made it a point to express his delight regarding the event in the post-fight press event.

"This is what this show is all about" an impressed Dana Whites talks about week two of DWCS season six

In the post-fight presser of the DWCS week two, the UFC president heaped praise on the night's highly entertaining performances. White stated that the fight card was trending worldwide.

According to the 53-year-old, the night's impressive showings summed up perfectly what the series was all about. The UFC president further criticized the opening night for its lack of action and boring fights:

"[Dana White's Contender Series] is trending world wide for the first time ever. No.2 in the United States, No.1 in the UK. No.6 in Canada. The list goes on and on of the trends worldwide. This is what this show is all about... When I came up with this concept, this was what the concept was supposed to be, not last weekend."

Watch Dana White talk about week two of the competition below:

In an interview with Laura Sanko after the event, Dana White labeled the fight card as one of the best DWCS cards of all time.

UFC @ufc What a difference a week makes, tonight was an all-time episode of the #DWCS What a difference a week makes, tonight was an all-time episode of the #DWCS 👏 https://t.co/k8Bpne21H1

The lackluster opening weekend of the competition saw only Joe Pyfer getting his hands on the ever elusive contract among the featured bouts.

