How many fights has Khabib Nurmagomedov lost? All you need to know about the retired UFC champion's fighting record

Khabib Nurmagomedov shocked the mixed martial arts world when he vacated the lightweight title and walked away from the sport in 2020 despite being in the midst of his prime. 'The Eagle' is widely considered one of the best fighters to enter the octagon due to his dominant ground game.

While his critics have knocked him for his lack of longevity and title defenses, the former lightweight champion was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2022. Take a look at whether or not Nurmagomedov ever lost a bout in his career.

How many fights has Khabib Nurmagomedov lost?

Khabib Nurmagomedov had a storied mixed martial arts career that began when he made his professional debut in 2008. He compiled a 16-0 record in the regional scene, with each bout taking place in Russia or Ukraine, before signing a contract to join the UFC, where he upheld his perfect record.

His promotional debut came against Kamal Shalorus the following January, where he won via third-round submission. Nurmagomedov rattled off four consecutive victories before facing former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos at UFC on Fox 11, winning the bout via unanimous decision.

After improving his UFC record to 9-0 with three more victories, he received the opportunity to face Al Iaquinta for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 223. While his opponent was ranked 11th in the division and ineligible to win the lightweight title, Nurmagomedov was able to win the first five-round bout of his mixed martial arts career via unanimous decision.

'The Eagle' faced Conor McGregor in his first title defense, winning the highest-selling bout in mixed martial arts history via fourth-round submission. Nurmagomedov's next title defense came against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242, with him once again winning via submission, this time in the third round.

His father and long-time trainer, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away before his return to the octagon. He fought just once more, defeating Justin Gaethje via second-round submission at UFC 254. Following the bout, he announced his retirement, stating:

"Today I want to say this was my last fight. No way I'm going to come here without my father. It was first time after what happened with my father, when UFC called me about Justin, I talk with my mother three days. She doesn't want me to go fight without my father but I promised her it was going to be my last fight."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments on retirement below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired without a blemish on his record, walking away undefeated in 29 career fights. His dominance in the octagon earned him an induction to the UFC Hall of Fame.