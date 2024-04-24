How many hours does Khabib Nurmagomedov train per day? Looking at the UFC icon's daily regimen

In the realm of mixed martial arts, few exemplify universal reverence quite like Khabib Nurmagomedov. Born and raised in the rugged landscapes of Dagestan, Russia, his journey from modest roots to claiming the throne as the undisputed UFC lightweight champion encapsulates an unwavering commitment to his craft.

'The Eagle' boasts an impeccable professional record of 29-0, remarkably dropping only two rounds in his entire 13-fight UFC career. Nurmagomedov's tireless perseverance drove him to the summit of the sport's hierarchy. However, few are aware of the countless hours the UFC Hall of Famer dedicated to his daily training regimen.

How many hours does Khabib Nurmagomedov train per day?

After securing a second-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from active competition. Despite stepping away from the octagon, he remains dedicated to mentoring the next generation of fighters.

Nurmagomedov has previously revealed his rigorous training routine, highlighting his commitment to daily wrestling sessions lasting an hour without interruption. This intense training involved facing fresh opponents, rotating continuously throughout the hour. Following wrestling practice, he would engage in additional exercises such as weightlifting, running, biking and coach-led drills, making for at least 2-3 hours of training.

'The Eagle' structured his day around these demanding sessions, prioritizing rest between workouts to recover from the intense physical exertion. His dedication to his training was evident, with morning and evening sessions each lasting around 2-2.5 hours.

How many hours does Khabib Nurmagomedov train every day after retirement?

During an interview with Eagle FC in June 2022, Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that prior to his retirement, he maintained a rigorous training schedule, often engaging in two or even three sessions per day.

However, since stepping away from professional fighting, 'The Eagle' acknowledged a shift in his routine, noting that he had gained weight and limited his training to just one or two hours per day:

"I think it's changed a lot. I stopped training every day twice. I have been training all my life, every day, for at least four or five hours, and now I'm only training one and a half, maybe a maximum of two hours. I gained a little bit of weight, and I changed my schedule."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (0:04):