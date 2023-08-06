"Sleep, train, eat, repeat" - When Khabib Nurmagomedov shared how he wasn't happy despite training twice a day 

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most dominant fighters in the history of MMA. 'The Eagle' holds a perfect record of 29-0 and amazingly lost only two rounds in his entire UFC career spanning 13 fights.

Nurmagomedov's insatiable work ethic pushed him to the pinnacle of the sport. During an interview with Eagle FC, the former UFC lightweight champion explained the training regimen that he followed growing up in order to be the best fighter possible.

Khabib Nurmagomedov stated that he initially trained twice a day but was not satisfied with the amount of work he was doing, and thus began training three times a day instead.

He said the following:

"I remember I was training in the morning, then I'd go home, rest, I come back and train at night, then I went home and I was like, 'No, it's not enough, training twice. I have to go one more time.' And sometimes at 12 [p.m.], 11 p.m. Sometimes I would go to train, I would train three times a day, then come home and have like five or six hours to rest. Because at 7 a.m. I've got more training. I sacrificed everything that I had. I would sleep, train, eat, repeat. And that's it."

Watch the video below:

Sean O'Malley shares thoughts on Bradley Martyn's claim about taking Khabib Nurmagomedov on in wrestling

YouTuber and bodybuilder Bradley Martyn has recently garnered the attention of the combat sports world after claiming he could defeat multiple fighters.

Martyn recently took to Twitter to claim that if he were to take on Khabib Nurmagomedov in 'street wrestling', the Dagestani would stand no chance.

See the tweet below:

UFC bantamweight star Sean O'Malley shared his thoughts on Martyn's wild claim, saying this during a recent episode of The BrO'Malley Show:

"Bradley Martyn is confident that he can take on former undefeated UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in ‘street wrestling’. That one’s gotta be silly, right? He’s got to be that... some of the things he says, I’m like yeah, him saying he could beat f*cking, uh, that boxer dude, I’m like possibly, for sure, but him street wrestling Khabib, that’s no shot, not a f*cking chance. I’m actually... Bradley’s coming down Friday... him versus Khabib and wrestling, yeah, there’s no shot."

Watch the video below from 20:20: