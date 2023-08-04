Will Khabib Nurmagomedov be in Islam Makhachev's corner for UFC 294? Javier Mendez answers

Islam Makhachev will take on Charles Oliveira at UFC 294 in October, and there has been speculation about whether Khabib Nurmagomedov will be his corner on fight night.

Nurmagomedov announced he would be stepping away from MMA entirely at the beginning of the year, and 'The Eagle' is yet to make a return as a coach.

His decision to retire from coaching came as a surprise, as he appeared to be growing into the role with every fight. According to the former champion, his decision stemmed from wanting to spend more time with his family.

Ahead of Islam Makhachev's blockbuster rematch with Charles Oliveira, his longtime coach Javier Mendez was interviewed by Submission Radio. Mendez shared whether Khabib Nurmagomedov would be making a return at UFC 294, and he said this:

"No I probably don't think so, I think he has made his [decision]. He doesn't even want us talking about it, because everybody knows. Unless he changes it from him, you'll hear it from him. You won't hear it from me."

Watch the video below from 25:20:

Khabib Nurmagomedov's announcement to step away from coaching came shortly before Islam Makhachev's fight with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284.

There were concerns that Nurmagomedov's absence would negatively affect Makhachev. However, the Dagestani defeated 'The Great' via unanimous decision.

Islam Makhachev's coach picks between Alex Volkanovski and Justin Gaethje as future opponent

Islam Makhachev is set to take on Charles Oliveira for a second time at UFC 294 in October.

Should Makhachev defeat Oliveira again, many believe that he will either face Alexander Volkanovski or Justin Gaethje.

'The Highlight' announced himself as a title contender following a superb head kick KO over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291, and is currently the second-ranked lightweight on the roster behind 'Do Bronx'.

Volkanovski has voiced his eagerness in facing Islam Makhachev in a rematch of their close fight at UFC 280. Following a dominant victory against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290, 'The Great' has not left many fresh contenders to take on at featherweight.

Makhachev's longtime coach, Javier Mendez, recently shared his thoughts on who he would prefer the Dagestani to face between Volkanovski and Gaethje, should Makhachev beat Oliveira.

During an interview with Submission Radio, Mendez said this:

"I'd want Alex [over Justin Gaethje]. And if we're successful over Alex, I'd want the welterweight title."

Mendez was asked to elaborate on his choice, and he said this:

"There's still unfinished business with Alex, there's no clarity. In our eyes it was clear, but there's too much uncertainty. And on top of that, I hate to say it, but that fight delivered."