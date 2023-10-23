How many Indians have fought in the UFC? Here’s the man who fought under Dana White’s promotion before Anshul Jubli

Dana White has been clear about the UFC's goals of continuing to expand. The Road to the UFC tournament is the latest evidence of that as it has opened a door for international talent to stand out and receive a promotional contract.

Indian mixed martial artist Anshul Jubli took advantage of the tournament last year, winning the Road to the UFC Season 1 lightweight bracket, earning a UFC contract in the process. 'King of Lions' became the first Indian fighter to win a bout in the UFC earlier this year as he won the tournament at UFC Fight Night 218 by picking up a second-round TKO victory over Jeka Saragih.

Jubli is just the second Indian to reach the UFC, joining Bharat Kandare. 'Daring' made his promotional debut in 2017, when he faced Song Yadong, who was debuting as a short-notice replacement. 'Kung Fu Kid' won the bout via first-round submission.

Kandare appeared set to return at UFC 227 against Wuliji Buren, however, he was forced to withdraw from the bout due to injury and was replaced by Marlon 'Chito' Vera. Prior to his return, he was handed a two-year suspension for failing a United States Anti-Doping Agency, or USADA, drug test after testing positive for multiple performance enhancing drugs.

While his suspension ended in November 2020, he has not returned to the octagon. Kandare was released by the UFC the following year and holds a professional mixed martial arts record of five wins and three losses.

What did Dana White say about Indian mixed martial arts?

Anshul Jubli became the first Indian fighter to have multiple bouts in the UFC as he competed at UFC 294. 'King of Lions' suffered the first loss of his mixed martial arts career, suffering a third-round knockout loss to Mike Breeden, after winning the first two rounds on each of the judges scorecards.

Prior to the bout, UFC President Dana White was asked about the promise of Indian mixed martial arts, responding:

"Listen, you know that I've been looking all over the world for fighters from every part of the world so we've been excited about India and looking for talent throughout India, Asia, everywhere else. So, no, we're very excited about it."

When asked about possibly holding a card in India, which the UFC has never done, the promotional frontman stated:

"We eventually want to go everywhere. ... Yes, sir, we will come to India. I don't know when. We have no plan right now, but you know I want to go everywhere."

While the UFC has never been to India, it is clear that Dana White has interest in doing so. The sport has continued to grow in the nation, opening the door for a potential card.