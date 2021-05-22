How many kids does Oscar De La Hoya have?

Retired professional boxer and renowned boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya has six children from different relationships and marriages he has had in the past.

De La Hoya was the biggest pay-per-view star in boxing, before getting surpassed by Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather. The 49-year-old represented the United States at the 1992 Olympics and won a gold medal, an achievement that earned him the nickname 'The Golden Boy'.

Oscar De La Hoya has two sons from his earlier and lesser-known relationships- Jacob De La Hoya and Devon De La Hoya, both born in 1998. 'The Golden Boy' was engaged to Miss USA 1995 pageant winner Shanna Moakler from 1998 to late 2000. The couple has a daughter Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya, born in March 1999.

Following his split with Shanna Moakler, Oscar De La Hoya married Puerto Rican singer and actress Millie Corretjer in October 2001. They have three children together. Their son Oscar Gabriel De La Hoya was born in 2005, while their two daughters Lauren Nenitte De La Hoya and Victoria Lauren Rose De La Hoya, were born in 2007 and 2014.

Oscar De La Hoya retired from professional boxing in 2009 after losing to Manny Pacquiao. In a 2020 interview, Oscar De La Hoya confirmed news of his return to competition against any of the top fighters in the first quarter of 2021.

Oscar De La Hoya wants to Fight Dana White

On May 9, 2021, Triller CEO Ryan Kavanagh shared an Instagram post on his personal account. Kavanagh claimed that UFC president Dana White did not allow retired UFC champion Georges St-Pierre to fight Oscar De La Hoya in a boxing match, presumably under the Triller banner.

Kavanagh also claimed that White refused to get in touch with him to discuss the proposition of the fight, which he claimed was both GSP and De La Hoya's dream fight. Georges St-Pierre later confirmed Ryan Kavanagh's claim in an interview with Cinema Blend.

The UFC and Dana White blocking Georges St-Pierre from fighting have irked Oscar De La Hoya, who recently called out White for a boxing fight in a furious tweet:

@danawhite Quit blocking @GeorgesStPierre’s chance to fight. How about we get into the ring first little B*#ch then after I kick your ass, I’ll fight a real man #DeLaHoyaGSP #LetGSPFight

