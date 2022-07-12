How many kids does UFC featherweight contender Brian Ortega have?

Brian Ortega is a highly-skilled MMA fighter who has twice challenged for UFC gold. However, 'T-City' is also a family man and often posts images and videos of his children, girlfriend and family on social media.

The UFC fighter has two sons with a previous partner. Ortega is said to be co-parenting with Stephanie Roberts. The UFC featherweight contender was married to Roberts but is now dating Tracy Cortez. His sons are seemingly still young, so very little is known about them.

Ortega's new girlfriend is a fellow UFC fighter and can be seen in many of Ortega's social media posts. The 10-1 women's flyweight contender lives in Arizona and 'T-City' lives in California, but it's unknown if the two are currently living together or plan to in the future.

Brian Ortega doesn't have any children with his current girlfriend, Tracy Cortez, most likely due to the relationship being relatively new. Cortez is also still an active fighter, which could mean her career would have to be paused in order to start a family.

Legendary UFC women's competitor Miesha Tate has described the struggles of starting a family during a career in MMA, when speaking to MMA Fighting:

"Sometimes you feel like there’s nothing else. Like who am I if I’m not Miesha Tate the fighter? Well, I answered those questions. I’m Miesha Tate the mother. I’m Miesha Tate, vice president of ONE Championship. I’m Miesha Tate the commentator. I’m Miesha Tate interviewing people. I’m Miesha Tate creating content on YouTube. Whatever I put my mind to, and I think that helped me, too."

Juliana Pena is another female fighter who understands the struggles of running a family and having an MMA career. After winning UFC gold, Pena claimed to be the first "Mom Champ" in UFC history.

Who is Brian Ortega fighting next and what is 'T-City's UFC record?

Brian Ortega has a tough test ahead of him when facing Yair Rodriguez this weekend at UFC on ABC 3. 'T-City' has a UFC record of seven wins, two losses and one no-contest.

Ortega has fought some big names since joining the organization in 2014, facing Clay Guida, Cub Swanson, Frankie Edgar, Max Holloway and most recently Alexander Volkanovski. So to have only lost twice in his UFC career is very impressive.

His debut in the UFC didn't go as planned, with the bout against Mike De La Torre being ruled a no-contest. However, The 31-year-old bounced back from this setback and won his next six fights in a row.

This form earned Brian Ortega a bout against Max Holloway for the featherweight belt, but Ortega lost via a doctor's stoppage in round four. In 2021, 'T-City' would once again get a title shot, this time against Alexander Volkanovski.

However, the 31-year-old would once again fail to secure gold, losing to the Australian via unanimous decision.

