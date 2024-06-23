UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka - Main card, start time, main event walkouts, and more

The UFC 303 event will be headlined by Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka, who'll clash in a highly-anticipated rematch with Pereira's UFC light heavyweight title at stake. The event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on June 29, 2024.

Initially, the UFC 303 fight card was to be headlined by a welterweight bout between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. However, a toe injury forced McGregor to withdraw from the event.

The UFC roped in Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka to save the UFC 303 fight card. In their first encounter (Nov. 2023), Pereira defeated Prochazka via second-round TKO to capture the vacant UFC light heavyweight title.

As indicated by the latest listings on ESPN, DAZN, and the UFC's official website, the UFC 303 early preliminary card starts at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on Saturday (June 29, 2024) for viewers in the United States of America. The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The main card starts at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The main event fighter walkouts are likely to take place around 1 am ET on Sunday (June 30, 2024) / 10 pm PT on Saturday (June 29, 2024).

For fans in the United Kingdom, the early prelims would start at 11 pm on Saturday (June 29, 2024), and the prelims would start at 1 am on Sunday (June 30, 2024). That would be followed by the main card at 3 am. Additionally, the Pereira-Prochazka main event fighter walkouts would likely come around 6 am.

For viewers in India, the early prelims start at 3:30 am IST on Sunday (June 30, 2024), whereas the prelims start at 5:30 am IST. The main card starts at 7:30 am IST. The headlining matchup's fighter entrances could come around 10:30 am IST.

For fans in Australia, the early prelims would start at 8 am AEST on Sunday (June 30, 2024), and the prelims would start at 10 am AEST. The main card would start at 12 pm AEST. The main event fighter walkouts can be expected around 3 pm AEST.

It's important to note that the timings for the headlining matchup's fighter entrances could differ based on the preceding fights' duration.

UFC 303: A closer look at the fight card headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2

The event's original co-headliner, the Jamahal Hill-Khalil Rountree light heavyweight bout was also reshuffled multiple times. Ultimately, the UFC booked a featherweight clash between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes to replace that matchup in the co-headlining spot.

Presently, the Pereira-Prochazka rematch is the card's headlining fight, whereas the Ortega-Lopes clash is the card's new co-headliner.

Listed below is the updated UFC 303 fight card (*Kindly note that the fight card is subject to change):

Main Card (Pay-Per-View)

UFC light heavyweight (205-pound) title bout: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka

Featherweight (145-pound) bout: Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes

Light heavyweight (205-pound) bout: Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze

Women's bantamweight (135-pound) bout: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson

Welterweight (170-pound) bout: Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael 'Venom' Page

Preliminary Card (ESPN / ESPN+)

Middleweight (185-pound) bout: Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Featherweight (145-pound) bout: Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili

Featherweight (145-pound) bout: Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva

Bantamweight (135-pound) bout: Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri

Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass / ESPN+)

Women's strawweight (115-pound) bout: Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson

Heavyweight (265-pound) bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday

Flyweight (125-pound) bout: Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez

Bantamweight (135-pound) bout: Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira

