Alex Pereira wouldn't have saved UFC 303 card on short notice if the opponent was different, says Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith believes that Alex Pereira wouldn't have accepted the short-notice fight at UFC 303 if the opponent were someone other than Jiri Prochazka. The UFC 303 event is set to take place during the UFC's annual International Fight Week on June 29, 2024.

The card was booked to be headlined by the returning Conor McGregor, who was to face Michael Chandler in a welterweight bout. However, earlier this month, the UFC announced that McGregor was ruled out of UFC 303 due to an injury.

A rematch between UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka would be the event's new headliner.

'Poatan' defeated Prochazka via second-round TKO in their first encounter in Nov. 2023. Pereira was lately busy with seminar obligations in Australia, but both he and 'BJP' had hinted that their rematch was on the horizon, likely to transpire later this year.

Trending

Nevertheless, after McGregor's withdrawal from UFC 303, Pereira and Prochazka agreed to step up on short notice and save the fight card.

In a recent edition of his Believe You Me podcast, UFC legend Michael Bisping spoke to Anthony Smith regarding the Alex Pereira-Jiri Prochazka rematch. Smith too has taken a short-notice fight against Carlos Ulberg at UFC 303.

Bisping noted that 'Lionheart' could defeat Ulberg, call Pereira out, and potentially fight him next if the champion gets past Prochazka.

Smith concurred that he could line up a fight against Pereira next. Besides, he feels that 'Poatan' agreed to fight Prochazka because he's already trained for and fought him, adding that Pereira wouldn't have taken the short-notice matchup against him or Magomed Ankalaev. Smith stated:

"It was probably very matchup-specific. Like, he wouldn't have probably taken this fight with Magomed or, and I'm not trying to hype myself, but probably not with me. Just because it's a different skill set. He's already trained for Jiri one time before, so he's familiar with him. He's been in there with him, so again, he's more familiar with him. There's not the stress, and the shock and awe of the unknown."

Smith also asserted:

"I'm not an idiot. I'm not gonna stay in front of you, play that game. This is mixed martial arts. We're gonna have a full fight ... Yeah, if I cut a promo on Alex Pereira right afterwards, it ... lines up."

Check out Smith and Bisping's assessment below:

Expand Tweet

Check out Smith and Bisping's comments below (8:25-10:15 and 11:23-13:50):

Alex Pereira and Anthony Smith's long-running feud

Anthony Smith has been one of the biggest critics of former two-division kickboxing champion, Alex Pereira. Smith has time and again underscored that the former UFC middleweight champion and current UFC light heavyweight kingpin has yet to face a skilled grappler inside the octagon.

Expand Tweet

Earlier this year, Pereira and Smith traded barbs over a grappling bet worth $50k. The Brazilian striking savant indicated that they could clash in a grappling match at the gym, and he'll let the American fighter start on his (Pereira's) back. Smith fired back by asserting that he'd easily choke him out and bag the prize money.

Furthermore, they've exchanged jibes on several other occasions in recent years. Their rivalry apart, Smith recently expressed his respect for Pereira, acknowledging that he's a good person.