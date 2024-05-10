"For me, it doesn't matter" - Jiri Prochazka ready to return as early as UFC 303 to fight Alex Pereira

Jiri Prochazka was able to get back in the win column at UFC 300 by defeating Aleksandar Rakic via second-round TKO in the featured bout of the preliminary card. Meanwhile, Alex Pereira was able to defend his light heavyweight title for the first time when he knocked out Jamahal Hill in the first round of the main event.

Speaking to James Lynch of Bodog Canada, the No.1-ranked light heavyweight responded to 'Poatan's claims that he could be the next title challenger, stating:

"I didn't hear anything. I just said what I said in the cage after the fight that I want to be the next challenger for the title and that's something that was my opinion. Right now, it's up to the UFC when they want to do this fight. I spoke with them by my manager, Tim Simpson, and right now it's at the point I'm waiting to settle this upcoming fight and I still don't know about my manager to confirm that."

Prochazka gave a timeline of when he hopes to compete, adding:

"I think about after August - July or August - or something like that. October, maybe. It doesn't matter. For me, it doesn't matter. If they want for me to fight in some short [notice], I will do that. I will go for that... If [UFC 303] will be accepted by Alex, I will do that. I will go with that."

Check out Jiri Prochazka's full comments on facing Alex Pereira below:

Prochazka and Pereira clashed for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 295. 'Poatan' won the bout via second-round TKO, however, many alleged that the bout may have been stopped prematurely. It is unclear if the promotion is targeting a rematch, however, both fighters appear open to the idea.

Alex Pereira suggests that Jiri Prochazka should receive the next title opportunity

Many expected Magomed Ankalaev to be the next challenger to Alex Pereira's light heavyweight title. 'Poatan' recently revealed that he has a different opponent in mind, claiming Jiri Prochazka should be next. Brazilian MMA reporter Luis Coutinho shared his comments, tweeting, in Portuguese:

"Alex Poatan has just said that for now he has given up on the idea of moving up to the heavyweight division of #UFC . The Brazilian raised the hypothesis, but as it didn't move forward, he will keep his focus on light heavyweight. According to him, Jiri Prochazka should be his next rival."

Check out Luis Coutinho's tweet on Alex Pereira's plans below:

Ankalaev called for a title shot at UFC 308, which is set for Abu Dhabi in October. Pereira responded by shooting down his request, noting he would rather wait until November and compete at Madison Square Garden - if he is unable to return sooner.