Tracy Cortez puts Brian Ortega in place after ex-boyfriend airs dirty laundry on Twitter

Brian Ortega and Tracy Cortez are getting into a social media war that seems to be intensifying with a one-upping game. The couple separated earlier this year but maintained privacy about their split. However, that is no longer the case. Murmurs about the reasons for their split ran wild on social media and T-City seems to have taken offense to the rumors of him ‘fumbling’ in the relationship.

Ortega tweeted a cryptic statement recently that dismissed the idea of him ‘fumbling’. The 32-year-old also stated that he ‘threw it away’, alluding that he ended the relationship voluntarily on his own behalf. Cortez, who seems visibly upset because of the public display of their relationship issues, replied promptly and called out Brian Ortega for ‘throwing shade’.

Tracy Cortez’s ERA @TracyCortezmma I’m blessed 🏽

“Let me just say that to this day, I’ve yet to say anything negative about you or bash your name! Don’t start throwing shade now. I’m blessed. #MoveWithLove,” Cortez tweeted.

Tracy Cortez was recently seen hanging out with UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa. Borachinha posted an explicit picture of a woman on his Twitter account shortly after. The woman’s face is not visible in the picture. But Twitter ran wild, speculating if it was indeed Tracy Cortez in the picture.

Brian Ortega’s tweet and subsequent response from Cortez come after this fiasco, which might add fuel to the fire of social media altercations.

A brief history of Tracy Cortez and Brian Ortega’s relationship

Fellow UFC fighters Brian Ortega and Tracy Cortez’s relationship came in the public eye in 2020. The couple, which looked a perfect match for each other, was frequenting the training facilities together and often posted pictures on social media.

Cortez also played a crucial role in Ortega’s UFC 266 title fight against Alexander Volkanovski. She was an important part of Ortega’s support system following the loss as well.

After the rumors of their engagement started making round on social media, the 29-year-old fighter made it official while responding to UFC commentator Laura Sanko’s comment on Instagram. However, the couple suddenly deleted their photos with each other on social media earlier in 2023, marking the end of their relationship.

Judging by their recent tweets, it seems that a lot has remained unsaid between the couple which may rise to the surface in the form of social media altercations. Let’s hope that Brian Ortega and Tracy Cortez sort this out privately without airing their dirty laundry in public.

