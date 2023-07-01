Brian Ortega boasts about ‘throwing away’ ex-girlfriend Tracy Cortez on purpose, dismisses all notions of ‘fumbling’ her

In a recent tweet, UFC featherweight contender Brian Ortega made a bold statement about his former girlfriend Tracy Cortez, asserting that he intentionally "threw her away" and dismissing any notion of "fumbling" the relationship.

Ortega's tweet read:

"Everyone out here talking bout I fumbled. Y’all must not know the rules of the game. When you drop the ball on accident, that’s a fumble, but when you throw it away on purpose, that’s called a complete pass. Top G shit!"

The history of Tracy Cortez's relationship with Brian Ortega became public knowledge in 2020. Since then, the pair were frequently seen together, appearing in various social media posts and even UFC Embedded videos. Cortez also played a supportive role in Ortega's fights, including his UFC 266 bout against Alexander Volkanovski, where she was in his corner.

Rumors of their engagement started circulating after Cortez was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her finger.

The couple continued to support each other in their respective UFC outings. Ortega even went as far as getting Cortez's name tattooed on his lower lip as a Valentine's Day gift.

However, earlier this year, rumors began to circulate when both Ortega and Cortez suddenly deleted all images of each other from their social media accounts. Cortez also reverted to using her original name, Tracy R. Cortez, instead of Tracy R. Ortega.

With Brian Ortega's recent tweet, it appears that he wants to set the record straight and clarify his perspective on the matter. While the details of their separation remain private, Ortega's assertion that he intentionally "threw her away" suggests a deliberate decision on his part.

Brian Ortega speaks up on a potential fight with Ilia Topuria

Brian Ortega has made it clear that he is not intrigued by the idea of stepping into the octagon with Ilia Topuria, a relatively inexperienced fighter. Ortega believes that 'El Matador' needs to establish himself and prove his worth before being considered a legitimate opponent.

During an interview with MMA journalist The Schmo, Ortega expressed his sentiments regarding Topuria's constant call-outs, stating:

"People like Ilia Topuria calling me out constantly, I see it now. I'll gladly humble someone if I have to, and once they're on their way up to where I'm at, then you can come and join me."

Ortega emphasized the importance of actions over words in the fighting world, suggesting that Ilia Topuria must demonstrate his skills and earn his place in the octagon.

Check out Brian Ortega's comments below:

The potential clash between Ortega and Topuria has generated significant interest among MMA enthusiasts. While Ortega appears to have reservations about facing an unproven opponent, Topuria's persistent call-outs indicate his eagerness to prove himself against a top-tier competitor. Whether these two fighters will eventually meet in the octagon remains uncertain.

