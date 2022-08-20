How many knockout wins does pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman have?

Reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is arguably one of the best mixed martial artists of all time. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is currently on a monstrous 19-fight win streak. Interestingly, only nine of the wrestler's wins have come by way of knockouts.

Four of Usman's knockout finishes have come in his UFC career, while the other five happened during his time at Legacy Fighting Championship and Resurrection Fighting Alliance.

Check out Usman's top knockouts below:

The welterweight champion's first TKO win came in his pro-MMA debut against David Glover at RFA 5. He then went on to rack up four straight TKO wins during 2013-14 before making his UFC debut at The Ultimate Fighter 21 finale in 2015.

The 35-year-old's first knockout stoppage in the UFC was against Sergio Moraes at UFC Fight Night 116. The American also holds knockout wins against the likes of Colby Covington and Gilbert Burns. He also shocked the world by flatlining a seasoned striker like Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261.

Check out Usman's KO against Jorge Masvidal below:

Ironically, despite having such a high-level wrestling pedigree, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has only registered one submission win in his entire MMA career. Usman's lone submission win came in the TUF 21 finale against Hayder Hassan.

The now pound-for-pound king finished his TUF final fight via an arm-triangle choke in the second round.

The welterweight kingpin will face No.2-ranked contender Leon Edwards at UFC 278 this Saturday.

Kamaru Usman gives due credit to Leon Edwards' talent

Speaking to BT Sport after the ceremonial weigh-ins, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman stated that the best version of Leon Edwards is truly a formidable opponent.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' explained that the Brit's slick and sharp boxing combinations are even more polished than his own. Usman, however, reaffirmed that he still had more power behind his punches:

"The best Leon Edwards looks really, really good. I've said it before, when he throws his one twos [jab followed by a straight], they come sharper, smoother and slicker than mine. Maybe a little bit faster. But when I throw my one twos guys go to sleep."

Watch Kamaru Usman praise Leon Edwards below:

Kamaru Usman is currently 20-1 in his pro career. In his previous bout, the 35-year-old secured a hard-fought unanimous decision win against No.1-contender Colby Covington at UFC 268.

Leon Edwards, on the other hand, is 19-3 with 1 no-contest as a professional. The Englishman is currently on a 9-fight undefeated streak.

Edwards, in his last outing to the octagon, clinched a unanimous decision win against fan favorite Nate Diaz at UFC 263. Interestingly, 'Rocky's' last loss came against Usman himself at UFC on Fox 17.

