Who's fighting in the UFC 278 card tonight, August 20, 2022? – Know your main and prelim card fighters, records and highlights

UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 is set to take place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 20, 2022. The pay-per-view event is loaded with a series of intriguing matchups across divisions.

The fight card will be headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight title rematch between defending champion Kamaru Usman and No.2-ranked contender Leon Edwards.

The co-main event will see No.6-ranked middleweight contender Paulo Costa battle against former titleholder Luke Rockhold. Both men will enter the bout hoping to rebound from back-to-back losses inside the octagon.

In another intriguing matchup, former bantamweight champion Jose Aldo will return to action to take on rising contender Merab Dvalishvili. While the main card will undoubtedly produce fireworks, the preliminary card for UFC 278 is also lined up with intriguing matchups.

Take a look at all the main and prelim card fighters competing at UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 below.

UFC 278 main card fighters

Here is a list of all the UFC 278 main card fights for this weekend's UFC event:

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards (welterweight championship)

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold (middleweight)

Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili (bantamweight)

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov (heavyweight)

Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker (light heavyweight)

Kamaru Usman (20-1)

Ranked as the UFC's No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, Kamaru Usman is unbeaten in his last 19 fights. The Nigerian-American most recently outpointed Colby Covington in November, recording a fifth successful defense of his title in the process. The 35-year-old now looks set to further solidify himself as one of the greatest welterweights of all time with a second win over Edwards.

Leon Edwards (19-3)

Leon Edwards hasn't tasted defeat since his loss to Kamaru Usman back in late 2015. The 30-year-old is now on a 10-fight unbeaten run (including a no-contest), with his latest victory coming over Nate Diaz via unanimous decision in June 2021.

Paulo Costa (13-2)

Paulo Costa will enter UFC 278 this Saturday on the back of two consecutive losses, which are his only two career defeats. His first defeat came at the hands of 185lbs champion Israel Adesanya via TKO in late 2020, which was followed by a decision loss to Marvin Vettori last October.

Luke Rockhold (16-5)

Luke Rockhold will make his octagon return at UFC 278 after over three years on the shelf. Much like his next opponent, the 37-year-old is coming off back-to-back losses and is eager to get back into the win column. The Californian's latest defeat came against Jan Blachowicz in July 2019.

Jose Aldo (31-7)

After dropping three consecutive bouts through 2019-20, Jose Aldo rebounded with three straight victories. The Brazilian most recently outpointed Rob Font back in December and is hoping to stake his claim for a title shot with a win over the current champion Aljamain Sterling's teammate Merab Dvalishvili.

Merab Dvalishvili (14-4)

Merab Dvalishvili is fresh off a huge knockout win over Marlon Moraes last September. That marked the first stoppage win of his seventh fight unbeaten run.

Marcin Tybura (22-7)

After a rough patch in 2019, Marcin Tybura went on to win five of his last six fights inside the cage. That one loss came in his last octagon appearance against Alexander Volkov in October.

Alexander Romanov (16-0)

Boasting a perfect 16-0 record, Alexander Romanov has been nothing short of impressive in his MMA career so far. The 31-year-old Moldovan fighter has stopped all but one of his opponents.

Tyson Pedro (8-3)

After suffering back-to-back finishes, Tyson Pedro rebounded with a stoppage win of his own last time out. The 30-year-old knocked out Isaac Villanueva in April and is currently 2-3 in his last five bouts.

Harry Hunsucker (7-5)

Harry Hunsucker will be desperately searching for a win this Saturday after having a 0-2 start in the promotion. A product of Dana White's Contender Series, 'The Hurricane' has won just one of his last four bouts.

UFC 278 preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the UFC 278 prelim card fights for this weekend's UFC event:

Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon (lightweight)

Yanan Wu vs. Lucie Pudilova (women's bantamweight)

Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana (featherweight)

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young (women's flyweight)

Leonardo Santos (18-5-1)

After going unbeaten in 13 bouts (1 draw), Leonardo Santos suffered back-to-back losses. The Brazilian was stopped in both the defeats and will be determined to return to winning ways.

Jared Gordon (18-5)

Jared Gordon has not experienced much success in his recent outings, going 4-4 in his last eight fights. The 33-year-old was most recently submitted by Grant Dawson in April.

Yanan Wu (13-5)

Yanan Wu has the opportunity to bounce back from a rough stretch that saw her lose all of her last three bouts. The 26-year-old Chinese fighter is 1-4 under the promotional banner and is in dire need of a win.

Lucie Pudilova (13-7)

Lucie Pudilova will be making her promotional debut at UFC 278 this Saturday on the back of a two-fight win streak. The 28-year-old is 5-5 in her last 10 bouts.

Sean Woodson (9-1)

Sean Woodson is 3-1 in the UFC and is coming off back-to-back wins. 'The Sniper' most recently dispatched Collin Anglin with a first-round TKO in November and will be eyeing another strong finish at UFC 278.

Luis Saldana (16-7)

Luis Saldana picked up a unanimous decision win over Bruno Souza in March earlier this year to improve his UFC record to 2-1. The 31-year-old will now hope to carry that momentum into his next fight against Woodson.

Miranda Maverick (10-4)

Miranda Maverick is coming off a second-round submission finish of Sabina Mazo in March. 'Fear The' is currently 3-2 under the promotional banner.

Shanna Young (8-4)

After a 0-2 start to her UFC career, Shanna Young picked up her first promotional win with a technical knockout of Gina Mazany in April. 'The Shanimal' will look to continue her momentum when she takes on an equally determined Maverick at UFC 278 on Saturday.

