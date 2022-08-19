UFC Tonight: UFC 278 - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing and full card

UFC Tonight: UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 is set to go down this Saturday, August 20 from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The pay-per-view packs a deep lineup of fights topped by a much-anticipated welterweight title clash between reigning champion Kamaru Usman and No.2-ranked contender Leon Edwards.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' will look to further cement his legacy as he aims to go 2-0 against 'Rocky'. Meanwhile, the Brit will hope to make the most of his first title opportunity after going unbeaten in his last 10 bouts.

Taking the co-main event honors will be a middleweight showdown between former champion Luke Rockhold and the No.6-ranked middleweight contender Paulo Costa.

In another intriguing matchup, former bantamweight king Jose Aldo will take on rising contender Merab Dvalishvili.

The main card will also play host to a heavyweight showdown between undefeated prospect Alexander Romanov and Marcin Tybura. The potential main card opener will see Tyson Pedro lock horns with Harry Hunsucker in a light heavyweight clash.

UFC 278 - Timings

The following are the UFC Tonight: UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 timings for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia:

United States & Canada

The early prelims for UFC Tonight will kick off at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT, followed by the prelims at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on Saturday, August 20. The main pay-per-view card will commence at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the early prelims for UFC Tonight will get underway at 10:00 PM GMT on Saturday, August 20. The prelims will follow at 12:00 AM GMT on Sunday, August 21, with the main card scheduled to begin at 2:00 AM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the early prelims will start at 8:00 AM AEST on Sunday, August 21 followed by the prelims at 10:00 AM AEST. The main card will get underway at 12:00 PM AEST on Sunday.

UFC Tonight: UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 - Television, live streaming, and pricing

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC Tonight: UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 live on television and online platforms in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and main card for UFC Tonight will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one-year ESPN Plus subscription and access to UFC events.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Otherwise, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month.

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus or Eastlink with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for UFC Tonight will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be canceled at any time.

Australia

In Australia, UFC 278 main card and prelims will be available for live streaming on UFC Fight Pass. UFC pay-per-view events are also available in Australia on Mainevent and Kayo for AU$54.95.

UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 - Full card

Here are all the fighters competing on the UFC Tonight fight card this weekend:

Main card

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards (welterweight championship)

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold (middleweight)

Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili (bantamweight)

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexander Romanov (heavyweight)

Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker (light heavyweight)

Preliminary card

Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon (lightweight)

Yanan Wu vs. Lucie Pudilova (women's bantamweight)

Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana (featherweight)

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young (women's flyweight)

Watch the UFC Tonight: UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 fight preview below:

