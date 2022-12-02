How many knockouts does surging UFC featherweight contender Ilia Topuria have on his record? 

Undefeated Ilia Topuria is quickly rising through the ranks in the UFC. The No.14-ranked featherweight contender has been making a name for himself as a knockout artist with a string of recent finishes.

The 25-year-old currently holds four knockout wins on his resume. Interestingly, three of his four wins in the UFC have come via knockout. 'El Matador' is currently on a three-fight knockout streak.

In his most recent fight at UFC Fight Night 204, Topuria overcame initial adversity to knock out Jai Herbert in the second round.

Fortunately for Topuria, his unreal punching power hasn't compromised his other MMA skill sets. The Spanish national is also a high-quality grappler and holds an even more impressive seven submissions on his resume.

Prior to debuting in the UFC, 'El Matador' had claimed all but one of his wins via submission. His most recent submission win came against Luis Gomez at Brave CF 26.

In his next octagon outing, Ilia Topuria has been matched up against another undefeated fighter, Bryce Mitchell. The duo are scheduled to lock horns on the upcoming UFC 282 fight card on December 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Based on live odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, Ilia Topuira is seen as the -150 favorite for the featherweight clash against the +130 underdog 'Thug Nasty'.

Has Ilia Topuria ever won an MMA title?

'El Matador' is a former Mix Fights Events featherweight champion. Topuria secured a second-round submission win over Jhon Guarin in November 2016 to win his maiden MMA championship.

Watch Ilia Topuria vs. Jhon Guarin below:

A lesser-known fact is that the Spaniard won his Cage Warriors bantamweight title bout against Brian Bouland at CW 94. However, Topuria was never crowned the champion since he missed weight prior to the fight.

Since the weight miss, the 25-year-old has never stepped into the cage as a bantamweight.

Similar to 'El Matador', his UFC 282 foe Bryce Mitchell has also claimed an MMA title prior to getting signed by the biggest mixed martial arts promotion in the world.

'Thug Nasty' is a former V3 Fights featherweight champion. Mitchell submitted Isaac Ware with a rear-naked choke in the first round of their January 2017 fight to claim the championship.

