How many losses did Jeremy Stephens have in the UFC?

Jeremy Stephens has amassed a total of 18 losses after fighting for almost a decade and a half in the UFC.

Apart from being the self-proclaimed "hardest-hitting 145-pounder", Jeremy Stephens will also be remembered for being the fighter with the most UFC defeats of all time.

His tally of 19 professional career losses is already eye-popping. However, what's striking is the fact 18 of those losses came under the UFC banner.

Earlier in his UFC career, Stephens suffered notable losses to lightweight legends Joe Lauzon, Gleison Tibau and Melvin Guillard. After back-to-back wins in between, 'Lil Heathen' went on a three-fight slump, losing to Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone and Yves Edwards.

At featherweight, Stephens failed to secure wins over big-name fighters such as Cub Swanson, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira.

Heading into the fight with Frankie Edgar at UFC 205 the Iowa native already had 11 UFC losses to his name. The defeat to Edgar saw him equalling BJ Penn's then-record for most losses in UFC history with 12. Stephens then went on a six-fight winless skid over the next five years, extending his tally to 18 losses to date.

Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA Jeremy Stephens now has the most losses of any fighter in UFC history (12), passing Ortiz, Guida, Stout, and Mir. #UFC205 Jeremy Stephens now has the most losses of any fighter in UFC history (12), passing Ortiz, Guida, Stout, and Mir. #UFC205

Stephens' last five consecutive UFC losses were against Mateusz Gamrot, former UFC champion Jose Aldo, Zabit Magomedsharipov, Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez.

Jeremy Stephens cuts ties with the UFC

After a lengthy 14-year spell with the UFC, Jeremy Stephens has finally decided to part ways with the famed promotion, MMA Fighting reported on Thursday.

The 35-year-old fought his final UFC bout in July 2021 against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC on ESPN 26 Makhachev vs. Moises. 'Lil Heathen' chose not to sign a new contract and the reason remains unknown at the moment.

UFC Canada @UFC_CA #UFCVegas31 Mateusz Gamrot submits Jeremy Stephens in one minute Mateusz Gamrot submits Jeremy Stephens in one minute 😳#UFCVegas31 https://t.co/MUMVmgZKB4

Stephens has ended his UFC career with a record of 28-19-0, 1 NC. Aside from holding the record for the most losses, he also departed the UFC with the fourth most appearances of all time - 34 fights.

