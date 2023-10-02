"How many of you made it to the NFL?" - Jake Paul lashes out at 'trash' commentators in appreciation post for Zach Wilson

A recent insult against the New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson by a certain media personality has left Jake Paul fuming.

Earlier today, former Pro Bowl safety Rodney Harrison came under fire for his comments about Wilson during NBC's Sunday Night Football postgame show.

During the segment, the 50-year-old asked the Kansas City Chief's defensive lineman, Chris Jones, what he thought about Zach Wilson's performance against his side.

When Jones responded by saying that the 24-year-old has been constantly improving, Harrison interjected, saying:

"But watching that tape man, you’ve got to look at this dude and say, 'oh, he is garbage, we should really tear him apart'... I don't think he is special."

The sportscaster's comments didn't sit right with Jake Paul, who then took to Twitter/X to blast the commentator while simultaneously giving props to Jones for his approach to the question. Paul tweeted:

"Zach Wilson is special. How many of you made it to the NFL? Any commentator who calls a player garbage is trash at their job. Shout out to Chris Jones."

The Jets have been reliant on Wilson as their quarterback after their celebrated singing Aaron Rodgers was ruled out of the season due to a torn Achilles tendon.

Jake Paul explains why Logan Paul is fighting Dillon Danis

Jake Paul believes his brother Logan picked Dillon Danis as his opponent for his boxing comeback because of the Bellator fighter's ability to promote fights.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, 'The Problem Child' elaborated on the rationale behind his brother's choice of opponent, saying:

"At the end of the day, my brother is the one profiting off of this. You know, Dillon has no back-end percentage of the fight. So he is just making the fight bigger, and that's why he was picked. My brother picked him because he was going to promote and sell the fight and be a troll. So all that matters is my brother going in there and performing and knocking this guy out."

Catch Jake Paul's comments below:

Paul vs. Danis will serve as the co-headliner for KSI vs. Tommy Fury at Misfits Boxing - The Prime Card scheduled for October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK.

