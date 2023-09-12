Did Aaron Rodgers suffer an Achilles injury? What we know about Jets QB's game-ending blow

Yes, Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury in his New York Jets debut. The Jets training staff carted the four-time MVP off the field after being sacked by Buffalo Bills edge rusher Leonard Floyd.

According to The Score’s Jordan Schultz, the Jets fear that Rodgers is dealing with a ruptured Achilles:

“There is a fear that Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is dealing with an Achilles injury, per sources. It’s currently unknown if it’s ruptured. He’s expected to have an MRI on Monday, per sources.”

Jets fans will be praying that Rodgers' injury isn't as bad as they fear. The franchise heavily relies on the former Super Bowl winner, and their offense was created around his unique skill set.

Recovery time of Achilles injuries

According to Dane Wukich, M.D., Achilles injuries typically take at least a year or more to recover, including rehab fully. Professional athletes have the luxury of focusing solely on rebounding from their injury; however, it can be challenging for regular folk to balance daily duties with the therapy and doctor appointments needed so we can walk, run and jump again.

The reason why recovery takes a while is that tendons do not get top-notch blood supply. Blood delivers fluid and nutrients that are important for healing.

The more blood is delivered, the more extended tissue can heal. One will likely be out of work for at least a season with a tear or rupture. Even walking will be difficult for several weeks during initial recovery. It remains to be seen if or when Rodgers will return to action, but the initial signs are not looking too great.

Aaron Rodgers' injury history

Aaron Rodgers is the most accurate passer in NFL history, but even the GOATs deal with injury setbacks. Rodgers first recorded injury in the NFL came on November 19, 2006, when he suffered a pedal foot fracture. He was subsequently placed on IR after suffering the fracture.

Then, on October 10, 2010, Rodgers suffered a grade one cranial concussion. Luckily for the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers did not miss a single game due to the trauma.

Further along the line, Rodgers suffered another concussion on December 12, 2010. He missed one game due to his second concussion of 2010.

Then, on November 4, 2013, Rodgers suffered a shoulder clavicle fracture. His injury forced him to miss the next seven games of the season.

Aaron Rodgers then stayed reasonably injury-free for a couple of years before being struck by the injury bug on October 15, 2017. Rodgers suffered another shoulder clavicle fracture. He returned for one game before sitting out the final two weeks.

Further along the line, Rodgers suffered a knee MCL sprain grade 2 injury on September 9, 2018. He was carried off but later returned versus the Bears. He dealt with a bone bruise and sprain for most of that season.

On November 13, 2021, the Green Bay legend fractured his pinky toe during a ramp-up exercise. Rodgers worked toward gaining medical clearance to play in Green Bay's Week 10 fixture versus Seattle, but the injury lingered for the rest of the season.

Rodgers has sustained many minor injuries, but nothing bad enough to make him miss several games. Jets fans will hope that Monday's injury isn't as bad as it looks.