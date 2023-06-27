How many pay-per-views could Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg sell? Chael Sonnen shocks Ariel Helwani with 'insane' numbers

Chael Sonnen has weighed in on the potential Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg MMA matchup. Discussing the possible fight between the business tycoons, Sonnen seemingly shocked MMA journalist Ariel Helwani when he revealed his estimates regarding how many pay-per-view buys the fight could garner.

In the latest edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, MMA fighter-turned-analyst Chael Sonnen indicated that about 73 million homes purchase pay-per-views in North America.

Moreover, Chael Sonnen insinuated that the total number of viewers is generally higher than the total number of pay-per-views sold since a pay-per-view bought by a single household is watched by multiple family members/friends together.

Speaking to Helwani, Sonnen suggested that the Musk-Zuckerberg fight could sell at least 10 million pay-per-views. 'The Bad Guy' stated:

"Oh, you could for sure do 10 million [pay-per-view buys]. Yeah. But. Ariel, you could be closer to 20 and 25 because what I would predict is both of their companies would start some kind of a digital arm. So, all of a sudden, I believe Twitter would be hosting pay-per-views, and I believe Facebook would as well. Now you're talking, I mean, now you're talking 25 million. That's insane what I just said. You could do that if it shifted and changed a little bit. Sure, you could."

He added:

"Pay-per-views are estimated to be in 73 million homes. To put it in perspective for you. So, if you have 15 million, like I just said. you have a -- About 32 percent of the market. That's insane. That's an insanely high number. But yeah, all in, yeah."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below (17:28):

UFC president Dana White on the potential Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg PPV buys

In response to a tweet regarding Mark Zuckerberg training BJJ, Elon Musk -- the owner of social media giant Twitter -- recently implied that he'd like to fight Zuckerberg in an MMA cage. Zuckerberg also happens to be the owner of a social media giant, Facebook, a part of his (Zuckerberg's) Meta platform.

The 39-year-old Zuckerberg subsequently accepted the 51-year-old Musk's MMA challenge. Many believe that the two billionaires could end up clashing in an MMA bout under the UFC banner.

UFC president Dana White recently spoke to TMZ Sports and expressed interest in promoting the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg MMA bout. The MMA personality opined that the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg PPV sales could triple the numbers that the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match did and break all combat sports PPV records.

Moreover, Dana White highlighted that the fight's proceeds would likely go to charity, as neither billionaire needs to fight for money. Emphasizing that he'd most definitely promote the fight if Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are serious about it, White said:

“This would be the biggest fight in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that’s ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records."

Watch White's interview below:

