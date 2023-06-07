Conor McGregor has risen to the top of the mountain in combat sports through a combination of perfomance and persona. 'The Notorious' is without question the king of pay-per-view events in MMA, but a recent article by The Sun illustrates how popular the Irishman truly is.

The table consisted of the 10 highest PPV events across all combat sports, and there were two common names amongst the list. Former opponent of Conor McGregor and self-proclaimed "king of boxing" Floyd Mayweather was also on the list numerous times.

In fact, there were only two fights in the top 10 that didn't include either Mayweather or McGregor's name.

Atop the list was Mayweather vs. Pacquiao with 4.6 million PPV sales, while Mayweather vs. McGregor came in at second place with 4.3 million buys.

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor was ranked third with 2.4 million buys, while Oscar De La Hoya vs. Floyd Mayweather also sold 2.4 million PPVs.

See the full list below:

List of top ten highest-selling PPV events of all time [Image Courtesy: @TheSun]

Conor McGregor is without question the most famous MMA fighter of all time, but the sheer number of PPVs that he sold was staggering. 'The Notorious' changed the landscape of the sport forever, and will go down as an all-time great.

Dana White is yet to clarify Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler plans

Conor McGregor is slated to make his return to the UFC against Michael Chandler later this year. However, the lack of confirmation for the bout has led to concern about it actually taking place.

McGregor broke his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, and is yet to officially re-enter the USADA drug testing pool. The Irishman has been ordered to re-enter the pool for six months before he will be cleared to fight.

UFC president Dana White was asked for an update on McGregor vs. Chandler during the post-event press conference at UFC Vegas 74. He said this:

"Conor called me a couple days ago and loved the first episode of The Ultimate Fighter, and saying how happy he was that he was a part of it. And I think being here and part of the environment and everything else, he felt it again and felt like he wants to get back and fight..."

He continued by saying:

"The one thing you guys have to understand is this kid has so much money. It’s like Khabib now. These guys got sh*tloads of money and it’s hard to reel these guys in and get them fired up to get in and fight."

Watch the video below:

Poll : 0 votes