How many PPV buys did Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo do? Popular journalist reveals numbers the boxing showdown did 

Legendary boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported the estimated number of pay-per-views sold for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo.

On September 30, Alvarez returned to action for an undisputed super middleweight title defense against Charlo. The high-profile boxing match took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the number of ticket sales and pay-per-views sold making the event a success.

Dan Rafael runs a substack blog about boxing, which can be found here. In a recent post, he reported how many pay-per-views were sold for Alvarez’s latest fights. Michael Benson shared the news that was behind a paywall by saying this on Twitter:

“Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo reportedly did "between 650,000 and 700,000" USA PPV buys. [According to @DanRafael1]”

Despite dominating throughout the fight, Canelo couldn't secure a finish against Charlo. With that said, the Mexican superstar undoubtedly won by unanimous decision (118-109 x2 and 119-109) and barely took any damage while securing an eight-figure payday.

Expand Tweet

Canelo Alvarez says nobody can beat the version of himself that he displayed against Jermell Charlo

In May 2022, Canelo Alvarez suffered a respectable defeat against Dmitry Bivol in a higher weight class than he’s used to. Since then, Alvarez has been questioned by some fans and media members who believe he’s on a decline.

After defeating Jermell Charlo, Canelo silenced the doubters by reminding everyone who he is. The undisputed super middleweight world champion had this to say on Instagram:

“I f***n love boxing. Nobody can beat this Canelo 👑💪🏻 #CaneloCharlo”

There is never a shortage of potential opponents for Canelo Alvarez. Therefore, he will must decide what he wants to do next, with the following fighters being options - Jermall Charlo, David Benavidez, Terence Crawford, and Dmitry Bivol.

As for Jermell Charlo, he will likely return to junior middleweight, where he holds three world titles. Shortly after losing against Canelo, Charlo called out Terence Crawford, who was sitting ringside. Meanwhile, another primary option for ‘Iron Man’ would be an undisputed matchup against Tim Tszyu.

Only time will tell what’s next for the two boxing superstars.