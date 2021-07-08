How many rounds is Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3?

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will fight each other at UFC 264 in a five-round bout. It's the main event of the card, and it'll be their third and possibly final fight to see who comes out on top.

UFC main events are usually five-round affairs, while all title fights are set for five rounds too. All other fights feature three five-minute rounds. However, an exception to this rule was made at UFC 263 when the fight between Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards was scheduled for five rounds.

The match wasn't the main event, and they weren't fighting for the title either. It's still unclear if the UFC will do this again, but the gamble was largely successful.

Coming back to McGregor vs. Poirier 3, the fight will take place on July 10th, and if the bout does reach the championship rounds, it'll only be the third time that Conor McGregor has reached the fourth round in all of his fights.

The last time it happened was in his loss to former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov when Khabib submitted Conor in the fourth round. He also fought Nate Diaz to a majority decision victory.

Also read: Conor McGregor explains how the Dustin Poirier trilogy fight is different from the Nate Diaz rematch ahead of UFC 264

Conor McGregor is back to his trash-talking best for McGregor vs. Poirier 3

This is a significant fight for McGregor as he has now lost two at lightweight and only won once. A loss here would also stop him from fighting for the lightweight title. The trilogy fight against Poirier could play a massive role in Conor McGregor's MMA legacy.

Hence, it was only appropriate that McGregor reverted to what he knows best and indulged in some trash talk on Twitter. Uploading a voice note of him calling Dustin Poirier a "peahead" and a "silly hillbilly" was the start. McGregor then took it up a notch by taking a shot at Poirier's wife.

The tweet included a screenshot of Poirier's wife, Jolie Poirier, sending a message request to Conor's Instagram account. While it might just be something entirely normal, the Irishman used it to his advantage.

Also read: 5 times Conor McGregor successfully got under the skin of his opponents by playing mind games

Eager for anything and everything Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 264? We got you covered at SK MMA!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh