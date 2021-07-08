Conor McGregor explains how the Dustin Poirier trilogy fight is different from the Nate Diaz rematch ahead of UFC 264

While many would argue that the Conor McGregor of circa 2015-16 was far more explosive and dominant inside the cage, the Irishman himself has a different opinion on the matter.

In a recent interview with TheMacLife ahead of his UFC 264 trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor was asked whether he considers himself to be most formidable when the battle is for all the marbles. He was also asked if fans are right to compare this trilogy fight with his UFC 202 rematch with Nate Diaz.

'The Notorious' agreed with the sentiment but pointed out that there is a huge difference between the two fights. The contrast lies in the number of kill shots he has up his sleeve now compared to when he was preparing for Nate Diaz. Conor McGregor said:

"The only difference between the Nate Diaz fight and this fight is that I am throwing kill shots now. Every shot I have thrown in this camp is a kill shot. So, yeah, that's it. I am gonna kill this man."

After tasting defeat for the first time in the UFC in the hands of Nate Diaz at UFC 196, Conor McGregor came back stronger than ever for the rematch in five months. The Irishman met the Stockton native at UFC 202 in one of the most anticipated bouts in the promotion's history and settled the score with a majority decision win.

While the rivalry Conor McGregor shared with Nate Diaz remains among the UFC's most legendary sagas, the long-running feud with Dustin Poirier has personal significance for the former UFC double champion.

Conor McGregor has made all the money and fame there is to make from this sport, but avenging his first-ever KO loss is motivation enough for him to put it all on the line against Dustin Poirier for the third time. Moreover, there is a possible title shot on the horizon if Conor McGregor manages to go through 'The Diamond' when they meet on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Dana White on the title implications of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3

The UFC sometimes makes controversial calls when it comes to title contention. Most recently, the promotion decided to book Derrick Lewis against Ciryl Gane for an interim heavyweight belt even though it has barely been three months since Francis Ngannou was crowned the new champion.

Commenting on the title implications of the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy fight in a recent interview with TheMacLife, UFC president Dana White said it is certainly a possibility. However, nothing is 'set in stone' yet.

In his interview, Conor McGregor said that he sees himself fighting for the 155-lbs belt sometime around Christmas this year and becoming the 12th UFC lightweight champion.

Watch the full interview below:

