Dana White reveals whether the winner of UFC 264 main event will be fighting for the title next

UFC president Dana White has said that the winner of the upcoming trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is likely to fight for the lightweight title next.

Although it's not set in stone yet, White feels like the right thing to do would be to book a fight between the winner of the UFC 264 main event and Charles Oliveira.

In an interview with The MacLife, Dana White was asked about the implications of this weekend's trilogy fight between McGregor and Poirier on the title picture in the lightweight division. In response, White stated the following:

"I think so [Winner of Poirier vs McGregor should fight for the title]. I mean it's not set in stone and anything can happen after the fight, who knows but yeah, it makes sense."

Dana White supports Dustin Poirier's decision to fight Conor McGregor instead of fighting for the title

Dana White believes Poirier's decision to pick a bigger payday by fighting Conor McGregor over a title fight was a good one.

According to White, Poirier has been sweating it out relentlessly in training and if he manages to beat McGregor again, he will be fighting for the title next anyway.

White also criticized those who said that Poirier should have fought for the belt by saying that even they'd have picked the money fight against McGregor if they were in the same position as 'The Diamond'.

White also said that Poirier is hungrier than McGregor at the moment and wants to win very badly. The UFC president said:

"You know Poirier is training down, you know, in Florida with savages everyday. He wants this fight worse than anything. You got to look at being hungry, and there's no doubt that Poirier has to be hungrier than McGregor. He wants all the things that McGregor has. He was criticized taking this fight and not taking the title fight, he absolutely and positively did the right thing. This was the fight to take."

