How many submission wins does Arnold Allen have?

Arnold Allen has four wins via submission in his professional MMA career. Allen has submitted two fighters in the UFC, with the others coming from different organizations.

The Englishman guillotine-choked Alan Omer at UFC Fight Night 69 after three rounds. The 28-year-old waited three years for his next submission, choking Mads Burnell at UFC Fight Night 130.

Allen's other submission wins all came under the Cage Warriors banner. 'Almighty' left the organization in 2014, after losing just once to Marcin Wrzosek.

The 28-year-old submitted Andy Green and Declan Williams early in his Cage Warriors career. Green was the first opponent Allen submitted in his professional MMA career.

Watch Allen's only MMA loss here:

The Englishman has never been submitted or finished during his MMA career. Allen is currently undefeated in the UFC and is climbing the ranks in the featherweight division.

However, Allen has struggled to consistently finish his opponents in the UFC, with four of his last five bouts going the distance. However, the 28-year-old did finish Dan Hooker in the first round in his latest fight.

Where does Arnold Allen train?

Arnold Allen lives in Suffolk, England and is affiliated with two MMA gyms. The Englishman's local gym is BKK Fighters, who are based in Colchester.

The 28-year-old also works with Tristar Gym. Tristar is located in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has also been affiliated with Tristar Gym in the past.

Allen is known to do a lot of training with his family, mainly his brother and dad. The training seems to be more weight and fitness based.

Watch Allen train with his dad below:

Allen is a very well-rounded fighter, with finishes via submission and knockout on his impressive resume. This is likely down to being exposed to a wide-range of training partners at both Tristar and BKK.

The 28-year-old is yet to announce his next opponent in the UFC after beating Dan Hooker. However, it'll likely be a big name given Allen's current ranking in the featherweight division.

