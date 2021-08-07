"Jake Paul will knock his a** out" - Bellator featherweight Mads Burnell gives his take on Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul

Bellator's No.2-ranked featherweight, Mads Burnell, recently sat down with Sportskeeda MMA's Frank Bonada for an exclusive interview. One of the major topics Burnell discussed was that of the upcoming boxing match between YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul's outspoken personality has irked more than a few MMA fans, many of whom are predicting a knockout finish from Tyron Woodley when the two men meet later this month. However, Mad Burnell is backing Jake Paul in this fight. When asked for his protection on how the contest would play out, Burnell said:

"You know what, this feels kinda f***ed up, but I kinda think Jake Paul will knock his a** out. It depends on what Woodley shows up. The Woodley that showed up against Vicente Luque, he's gonna smash Jake Paul. But if Woodley is gonna come gun shy, he's gonna get knocked out. But if Woodley just goes in there and swings leather from the get-go, I don't think it'll be more than a round and Jake Paul will be out of there. So it pretty much all depends on what Woodley shows up. He cannot be gun shy. Because then he'll get slept."

Mads Burnell's next career steps

Despite headlines being dominated by Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, Mads Burnell is also drumming up interest from MMA fans with his performances in Bellator.

Burnell recently put on one of his most impressive fights yet, defeating former title challenger Emmanuel Sanchez via unanimous decision. The win resulted in Mads Burnell moving into No.2 in Bellator's featherweight rankings. Many believe he should be next to fight the new 145-lbs champion, AJ McKee, although Burnell does not believe Bellator will grant him the next title shot.

With the title shot possibly unavailable, Mads Burnell said:

"I really wanna fight in Dublin. On November fifth. That's what I want right now. Because it looks like (Adam) Borics and (Jay-Jay) Wilson, the winner of that is going to fight for the title. So I want to stay active."

Should the winner of Wilson vs. Borics face McKee next, that would leave the former champion, Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire, without an opponent. When asked on his thoughts about a potential matchup with 'Pitbull,' Mads Burnell had the following to say:

"That would be cool. I think stylistically I'm the most well rounded in that division. I can wrestle as a motherf***er. Nobody has the jiu-jitsu in that division on me. And I'm the slickest dude on the feet. With the best defence and the best fight IQ. I feel good against anybody in that division."

