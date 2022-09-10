How many times has Paulo Costa missed weight?

Paulo Costa has missed weight only once in his career. On that occasion, the fight had to be bumped up to a weight category above what the fighters had initially agreed upon. It was for his UFC Fight Night 196 middleweight bout against former divisional title challenger Marvin Vettori.

A few days before the event, the scheduled middleweight bout was moved to a 195lbs catchweight fight as Costa was having trouble making the limit. By the time the fight came around, it was ultimately contested at light heavyweight.

Watch Paulo Costa weigh in at 204.5 for his fight against Marvin Vettori below:

The Brazilian was fined 20 percent of his fight purse for the weight-missing debacle.

Arnab @ArnabArnabi @espnmma @MarvinVettori



I really hope this isn’t true…this is horrible pay @BorrachinhaMMA Wtf—— Paulo Costa is expected to earn $48,000 (20% fined for missing weight) as base salary while the earning from sponsorship could be $4,000. So, his estimated total payout will be $52,000.I really hope this isn’t true…this is horrible pay @espnmma @MarvinVettori @BorrachinhaMMA Wtf—— Paulo Costa is expected to earn $48,000 (20% fined for missing weight) as base salary while the earning from sponsorship could be $4,000. So, his estimated total payout will be $52,000.I really hope this isn’t true…this is horrible pay 💰

To make matters even worse, 'Borrachinha' ended up losing the fight via unanimous decision. After being deducted a point due to an eye poke at Vettori in the second round, all three scorecards read 46-48 in favor of the Italian.

Image courtesy @ufc.com

'Borrachinha' was recently involved in an altercation with Khamzat Chimaev at the UFC PI. In an interview with InsideFighting YouTube Channel, the Brazilian spoke his mind about the Chechen-born welterweight's weight miss at UFC 279.

Paulo Costa speaks about Khamzat Chimaev missing weight at UFC 279

In a recent interview with InsideFighting YouTube Channel, Paulo Costa suggested that Khamzat Chimaev failed to make weight owing to the psychological ramifications in the wake of his scuffle with Costa at the UFC PI.

'Borrachinha' added that Chimaev was completely broken after the altercation:

"I was training with Jake Shields on Monday and he came in and he saw us... and his mind is broken on that time and I own him... He got [in] a lot of day after day... I [was] talking to one guy [from] his gym, he said he [Chimaev] just gave up to make weight. And you saw that when he [went] to the scales and smiling and make some fun s***s."

Watch Paulo Costa give his take on Khamzat Chimaev missing weight below:

Later in the interview, Costa called out 'Borz', asking him to move up to middleweight and fight him next.

The Brazilian holds a professional MMA record of 14 wins against two losses. In his latest octagon outing, Costa triumphed over former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold via unanimous decision.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak