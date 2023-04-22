How many times has Ray Borg missed weight in MMA competition? Take a look at his career in UFC, Bellator and more

Ray Borg missed weight ahead of his scheduled clash with Kyoji Horiguchi at Bellator 295 this weekend, which led to the fight being canceled and Borg being cut from the promotion.

Borg's struggles with weight aren't new, and fans who remember his UFC days will know that his issues with weight management have haunted his career.

'The Tazmexican Devil' first missed weight against Luis Smolka at UFC 207. Borg missed weight against two fights later when he faced Casey Kenney at UFC on ESPN 2. He then missed weight against Rogerio Bontorin at UFC Fight Night 167, marking the fourth time he has come in over the limit in his UFC career.

Ray Borg was then scheduled to face Nate Maness at UFC Fight Night 173 in 2020, but withdrew from the bout citing weight issues. Borg was then cut from the promotion.

'The Tazmexican Devil' was set to make his promotional debut at Bellator 295 this weekend, however, following his inability to make weight, he was cut from the promotion.

To add insult to injury, Ray Borg's management team have also released the former UFC fighter from his contract.

MMA journalist John Morgan took to Twitter to share Dominance MMA's statement, which said this:

"Effective immediately, Dominance MMA will no longer serve as representation for Ray Borg. We would like to apologize to Bellator MMA, American Top Team and Kyoji Horiguchi for the unprofessionalism displayed this week that has forced us to make this decision. All parties involved did their best to make this fight happen, including the late offer to book the matchup at 135 pounds, and we thank everyone involved for those efforts. Unfortunately Mr. Borg was not willing or able to make that weight, resulting in unnecessary complications for all involved. Given the circumstances, as well as our own embarressment, we can no longer in good faith represent our now former client but wish him the best in his future endeavours."

Bellator MMA CEO Scott Coker shares his thoughts on Ray Borg's weight miss and release

Bellator MMA CEO Scott Coker recently spoke about the promotion's decision to release Ray Borg following his failure to make the 125-pound limit at Bellator 295 this weekend. In fact, Borg failed to even weigh in at all. Coker also touched on Keoni Diggs' release after he failed to make weight too.

Scott Coker was interviewed by Matt Erickson of MMA Junkie, and said this:

"I think Ray and Keoni both had catchweights to begin with and we started with one contract price, and then they negotiated a catchweight because they couldn’t make weight. And then for them to miss weight completely … When it’s time to fight, this is a professional fight league. This is not an amateur tournament. I think it’s time to say goodbye to both of them, and we’re going to move on and let them fight somewhere else, and good luck."

