How did Michelle Waterson earn 'The Karate Hottie' nickname?

'The Karate Hottie' Michelle Waterson will be fighting Marina Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Vegas 26 this Saturday, May 8, 2021.

The nickname has been with her from the earliest days of her career as she went on to become the Invicta FC atomweight champion and then a veteran fighter in the UFC.

However, the origin of Michelle Waterson's 'The Karate Hottie' nickname lies in her previous profession as a Hooters waitress.

In an appearance a few months ago on Renee Paquette's podcast, Oral Sessions, Michelle Waterson revealed how working at Hooters led to her being called 'The Karate Hottie'. Waterson explained that the term came up in a conversation with an individual who owned a website called bikini.com and wanted to feature her on it under the theme of 'Karate Hottie'.

"I tried out for the Hooterscalendar, I went on location to shoot for the calendar. Virgin Islands, it was the coolest thing. We were in the Virgin Islands, I met a guy named Howie and he owned a company called Bikini.com. He got talking to me and found out that I did Karate and he was like ‘I would love to feature you on my website’ and on his website he featured different girls each month. He was like ‘We can theme you the Karate Hottie and we can do bikini shots and karate shots and it will be awesome’ and it stuck," Michelle Waterson explained.

Waterson's first promoter came across the moniker on the internet and thought it was a catchy enough name to use as her fight name.

"My first promoter asked me my fight name and I said no. He then Googled me and that’s what popped up," Michelle Waterson added.

Ahead of her atomweight title fight at Invicta FC 10 against Herica Tiburcio, Waterson told MMA Fighting that she was no longer the person who related to that nickname. But the name still stuck and is part of her branding now. She has carried the nickname to her UFC career as well.

Michelle Waterson takes up a short-notice fight at UFC Vegas 26

UFC Vegas 26 was originally set to be headlined by TJ Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen. But the latter had to withdraw a week ahead of the fight due to cuts suffered in training.

Michelle Waterson and Marina Rodriguez got the call to step in for the headliner, and 'The Karate Hottie' was only too happy to take up the offer.

The fight will take place at 125 lbs. because of the short notice nature of it, even though both the competitors are natural strawweights.