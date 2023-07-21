How is Mike Tyson involved with Planet 13? Explaining boxer's relationship with Las Vegas cannabis company

Mike Tyson is undoubtedly among the most well-known boxers ever and is widely considered one of the greatest to ever step inside the squared circle. Apart from his massive influence over the sport, he's also known as an eminent pop-culture icon.

Known for his blunt honesty, Tyson has been publically vocal about his love for cannabis and cannabis products. The former undisputed heavyweight champion has even claimed that cannabis is the best thing that's ever happened to him and turned himself into an ambassador for the psychoactive plant.

"Ask my wife & kids if they if they'd rather have me in the house on #cannabis or without it," said Mike Tyson at the Benzinga Conference.

As an avid user of cannabis, Mike Tyson started his own high-quality cannabis retailing company, Tyson 2.0. As the company grew in size and popularity, Tyson partnered with Planet 13 to launch a new brand of premium cannabis products called 'Undisputed 87'.

The number 87 refers to 'Iron Mike's heavyweight championship win in 1987 in Las Vegas, after which he held three boxing titles simultaneously. These premium products will be sold exclusively at Planet 13's superstore in Las Vegas.

'Undisputed 87' isn't the only exclusively retailed product at Planet 13, and the superstore has been home to Tyson's products in the past. In 2019, Planet 13 accounted for more than 9% of Nevada's total cannabis sales. Unsurprisingly, the exclusive Mike Tyson branded products are among their most popular nationwide.

Francis Ngannou hints at training with Mike Tyson to prepare for Tyson Fury super-fight

Ahead of his highly anticipated boxing debut against Tyson Fury in October, Francis Ngannou recently claimed he might ask Mike Tyson to help him prepare for the challenge.

Ngannou and Fury are scheduled to face off in the boxing ring on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Given his reigning WBC heavyweight champion status, 'The Gypsy King' is a massive favorite to win the contest. However, 'The Predator' intends to prove the haters wrong and wants to rope in the best.

Considering that Tyson is among the most dominant heavyweight boxers ever, it's unsurprising that Francis Ngannou wants to train with the boxing legend. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the Cameroonian discussed potentially training for the matchup with Tyson:

"I think getting some advice or some training from Mike Tyson would be good. I also think of somebody like Lennox Lewis who could be good. I love his boxing style, very basic but very sharp and efficient. One-two [punches], all that stuff, classic but very good. Yes, one of those guys. We are definitely reaching out."

Watch the full interview below: