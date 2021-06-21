How much has Anderson Silva made from boxing so far?

Anderson Silva recently made his way back into combat sports discourse after his shocking triumph over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Ahead of the fight, 'The Spider' was looking to bag a hefty payday with a guaranteed purse of $1M in addition to 50% of the PPV sales. Chavez Jr., on the other hand, walked away with $500,000 with a share of 50% of the PPV sales.

Anderson Silva, however, walked away from the fight with a heavier purse as his opponent failed to make weight for the scrap, coming in 2-pounds over and was forced to kiss $100,000 goodbye as punishment.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. misses weight, forfeits $100K to Anderson Silva https://t.co/aSGNg0yJe2 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) June 18, 2021

While the Brazilian had been lobbying for a boxing fight for ages, the fight against Chavez Jr. was not his debut in the boxing ring.

Anderson Silva and his history with boxing

Anderson Silva first waded into the squared circle back in 1998, having donned the 10oz gloves against Osmar Luiz Texeira for his debut. However, he did not fare as well as he'd have hoped, considering he was forced to retire in the very first round.

In the wake of this loss, 'The Spider' was forced to part ways with the sweet science for a number of years, before mounting a comeback in 2005.

Upon his return, the Brazilian took on his compatriot Julio Cesar De Jesus, winning the fight by way of KO in Round two.

However, the details of these fights seem to have been brushed under the rug, for there is not a lot of information available, other than what is discussed in hushed undertones on buried MMA and Boxing chatrooms.

Will Anderson Silva return to the boxing ring?

The former UFC middleweight kingpin looked like a seasoned professional in his scrap against Chavez Jr.

Putting on a masterclass with quick hands, effective footwork and a dauntless demeanor, Anderson Silva certainly made short work of the former WBC middleweight titleholder.

Vintage. Anderson. Silva.



In his return to the boxing ring, The Spider broke out some of the moves that made him an MMA legend 🕷 (via @FiteTV) pic.twitter.com/crZwnUYMFj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 20, 2021

Silva, however, was hesitant to offer any confirmation about his future in the combat sports circuit.

“Now, I go back to my home and my son has a fight very soon, a kickboxing fight and I’ll go help my son. Maybe I fight jiu-jitsu, maybe I fight gi or no-gi, maybe I have next boxing fight. I don’t know. Right now, my focus is helping my son," said Silva about his future.

At 46, Anderson Silva is hurtling towards the end of his career and having dedicated his life to martial arts, the Brazilian does not have a lot left to give.

Whether Silva returns to the fold or not, his shocking upset over Chavez Jr. marked a proper sendoff for a proper legend of the game.

