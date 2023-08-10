How much do Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius tickets cost? Price for watching the fight live in London, U.K.

Luckily for fans, Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius tickets are still available but going fast.

'AJ' is slated to return to the ring this Saturday night at The O2 Arena in London, England. His first bout since an April win over Jermaine Franklin, he was originally set to face Dillian Whyte. 'The Body Snatcher' lost by knockout in their initial clash in December 2015.

However, after the former title challenger failed several drug tests, he was replaced by Robert Helenius. 'The Nordic Nightmare' picked up a win over journeyman Mika Mielonen earlier this month. That was good enough for him to get a short-notice crack at 'AJ'.

As of now, Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius is expected to air on DAZN, but won't be on pay-per-view. For fans around the London area, tickets are still available for the heavyweight clash. However, there are not many left, and they are going quickly.

As of now, ticket ranges go from £48 at the highest-point in the arena, to £541 a ticket. It's worth noting that most sections near the front of the ring have already been purchased, as have all VIP tickets. As of now, time is ticking for fans to see the former two-time champion in London.

Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius tickets: 'AJ' discusses new fight

Anthony Joshua is not underestimating Robert Helenius heading into Saturday's main event.

'AJ' is fresh off his unanimous decision win over Jermaine Franklin in April. Following that win, he called for a rematch with Dillian Whyte and clashes with Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

The former heavyweight champion somehow landed two out of three fights, for a time. Now booked to face Robert Helenius, Joshua is now expected to face 'The Bronze Bomber' in December. However, with a loss this weekend, he could see that fight slip away as well.

Anthony Joshua is aware of that pressure, discussing the new fight at the press conference earlier this week in London. There, the former champion stated that he was not underestimating Robert Helenius, and he would be silly to do so.

At the presser, Joshua stated:

“It’d be silly to underestimate Helenius, silly to underestimate anyone. So, I’ve gotta take him deadly serious. And credit to him as well. He’s coming to roll the dice. He wants to win. As you mentioned, other heavyweights, [with] certain people obviously finance is the big issue, risk versus reward. But in reality, that’s not all there is to this for him. He wants to win, so he’s here. So, good luck to him."