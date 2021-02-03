How much bigger is Steve Jobs’ yacht than Conor McGregor’s?

Fans and automobile enthusiasts were left staring in awe when Conor McGregor bought the stunning Lamborghini Tecnomar yacht in October 2020. Dubbed as the ‘supercar of the sea’, the 24-ton, 63-foot long motor yacht owned by Conor McGregor is one of only 63 that Lamborghini will make.

One can’t help but get inspired after watching how far the Irish megastar has come from his humble beginnings. But how does Conor McGregor’s yacht compare with that of the late visionary and Apple CEO Steve Jobs? Let’s find out.

Years before his untimely demise due to terminal illness in 2011, Steve Jobs commissioned renowned French architect and industrial designer Philippe Starck to design his luxury Yacht. The vessel, which Feadship built over six years, was launched in the presence of Steve Jobs’ family in 2012, approximately a year after his death. The $105 million, 256-foot long luxury yacht called ‘Venus’ is almost 193 feet longer than Conor McGregor owned Lamborghini Tecnomar and costs a staggering 31 times more.

The all-white custom design of Venus has the visual impact of apple gadgets and was widely seen as another marvel of Steve Job’s engineering achievements as a lot of key design inputs were given by him.

Conor McGregor is the richest mixed martial artist

One of the most influential MMA fighters today, Conor McGregor has made his wealth through fighting for the biggest MMA promotion UFC and a crossover fight with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in 2017 before venturing into the whisky business. Conor McGregor’s estimated net worth is $120 million as of December 2021. The Lamborgini Tecnomar is the second maritime possession of the Irishman, who bought his first yacht ‘Prestige 750’ in early 2019 following his submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a high-profile fight. Estimated to be valued at about $3.4 million, the luxury vessel is 74-foot long and boasts four cabins. Conor McGregor made the announcement through an Instagram post in which he was seen flicking through the pages of Prestige 750 brochure.

The former UFC double champion made his much-awaited comeback to the UFC octagon on January 23, 2021 to fight Dustin Poirier for a potential No. 1 contender fight at UFC 257. Conor McGregor lost the fight via TKO in the second round and speculation about his fighting plans for the rest of 2021 are rife.