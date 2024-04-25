How much is Canelo Alvarez making against Jamie Munguia? Breaking down reported estimates after PBC signing

Boxing megastar Canelo Alvarez will defend his undisputed super middleweight title against fellow Mexican pugilist Jamie Munguia on May 4, 2024.

The fighter pay for a given professional combat sports match featuring Alvarez (or any other athlete) usually isn't officially disclosed. Regardless, it's estimated that Alvarez will likely continue bagging multi-million-dollar paydays.

In Feb. 2024, a report by boxing247.com indicated that the Al Haymon-helmed PBC (Premier Boxing Champions) would accord Alvarez a guaranteed payout of $35 million if he fights Munguia.

While there was the possibility of Canelo Alvarez fighting WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo, an ESPN MX report implied that PBC wasn't confident about an Alvarez-Jermall Charlo matchup doing good numbers. Apparently, the Alvarez-Munguia fight is being viewed as a possible higher-grossing match than the Alvarez-Charlo fight.

Expand Tweet

As reported by Dan Rafael of Fight Freaks Unite in March 2024, Alvarez parted ways with Al Haymon's PBC for about a week before re-signing on a one-fight deal.

Alvarez previously signed a three-fight contract with PBC in June 2023. He successfully defended his undisputed super middleweight title against then-undisputed light middleweight champion Jermell Charlo (Jermall Charlo's twin brother) with a dominant unanimous decision victory in Sept. 2023.

It marked Alvarez's first fight on the three-fight PBC deal. The remaining two fights were expected to be opposite PBC fighters — potentially against WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo and former unified welterweight kingpin Errol Spence Jr.

Nevertheless, the consensus has lately been that the matchups against Jermall Charlo and Spence lost their business appeal and that Haymon wants Alvarez to fight WBC interim super middleweight champion David Benavidez next.

Al Haymon's demands to change their deal by pitting Alvarez against Benavidez led to Alvarez briefly separating from Haymon/PBC. In the meantime, the boxing legend is believed to have negotiated with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing, DAZN, and another platform for fights in May and Sept. 2024.

Regardless, Alvarez eventually re-signed with PBC on a one-fight deal and will now face Munguia in May.

Expand Tweet

Jamie Munguia is on the verge of a massive payday with Canel Alvarez bout

It's unclear as to how much Jaime Munguia would make for the matchup. A report by Marca in March 2024 highlighted that the rising star had spoken to ESPN and confirmed that though it'd be his career's biggest purse, he isn't impressed or surprised by it and is simply focused on the fight.

There have been widespread calls for Canelo Alvarez to defend his undisputed title against David Benavidez, with many opining that Benavidez deserves a title shot more than Munguia does. PBC appears to want Alvarez to fight Benavidez in September, but the boxing icon has signaled that there are other more lucrative matchups than that for him.

Meanwhile, current market rate estimates place Alvarez's average pay per fight around $25 million, foretelling another mammoth payout for him.

Expand Tweet