How much is Conor McGregor getting paid to fight Dustin Poirier?

Although there are no exact figures, UFC star Conor McGregor is expected to get a fight purse of $3 million. The Irishman will also get a 60 percent share of the total revenue generated by pay-per-view sales for UFC 264.

Dustin Poirier, on the other hand, is expected to get a purse of $1 million and a 40 percent share of the pay-per-view revenue of UFC 264.

Conor McGregor is the biggest name in the world of MMA today. The Irishman is responsible for many of the biggest pay-per-view events in UFC history.

McGregor's fight with former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was the most successful pay-per-view event in the history of the promotion.

'The Notorious' was also crowned the number one spot on the list of highest paid athletes of 2021 by Forbes Magazine.

The Irishman's wealth does not only come from fighting. McGregor is also involved in various other businesses. The 32-year-old recently sold his share of Proper No.12 whiskey for $150 million.

'Mystic Mac' also has a media house called 'The Mac Life' that covers all of the major news and events from the world of combat sports.

In addition, Conor McGregor has a clothing line named 'August McGregor'.

Dustin Poirier reveals why he chose to fight Conor McGregor instead of Charles Oliveira

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier recently gave an interview to Brett Okamoto for ESPN, where 'The Diamond' talked about his upcoming fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 264.

Upon being asked about his decision to fight the Irishman instead of current UFC champion Charles Oliveira, Poirier said:

"I made that decision pretty easily. If I'm the best in the world, then I'm gonna beat Conor and fight for the belt. Which is kind of like doubling down on yourself. You know, I'm a gambling man. And I believe in my skills in fighting. So I just doubled down. That's all it was."

Dustin Poirier will take on Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10. The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las vegas.

Edited by Jack Cunningham