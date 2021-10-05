How much is Dustin Poirier's career earnings?

Dustin Poirier has reportedly made an estimated $5,055,700 throughout his 12-year professional mixed martial arts career.

Poirier has risen as one of the biggest stars in the UFC and, in turn, is also among the highest-paid fighters in his division. His back-to-back wins over former two-division champion Conor McGregor have netted him approximately $2 million, according to TheDailySport.com.

Poirier believes he wasn't properly compensated for most of his UFC tenure. That is no longer the case, however, as Poirier is convinced he earned a fair amount for his latest pair of performances. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Poirier said:

"My last fight, I believe, has been the closest to proper compensation for the years I've put in and what I've done. I'm on the right track, Ariel; treading in the right direction. I feel great."

The biggest payout of Poirier's career came during his rematch with McGregor at UFC 257 in January. The Louisiana native reportedly made $1,070,000, which includes the 'Performance of the Night' bonus and fight week incentives.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi White says #UFC264 was over 1.2 million PPV buys as of 8 p.m. Just in the United States. White predicts it’ll end up between 1.7 and 1.8 million buys. White says #UFC264 was over 1.2 million PPV buys as of 8 p.m. Just in the United States. White predicts it’ll end up between 1.7 and 1.8 million buys.

Poirier earned roughly around $1,021,000 for his most recent outing at UFC 264 against the Irishman. It's important to note, however, that the figures for Poirier's last fight are merely approximations as the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) no longer discloses fighters' salaries.

Dustin Poirier will fight for the UFC lightweight title

Recognized by many as the uncrowned king of the UFC 155-pound division, Dustin Poirier will finally get the opportunity to become the undisputed lightweight champ. Brett Okamoto of ESPN reported that 'The Diamond' has agreed to challenge Charles Oliveira for the crown at UFC 269 on December 11.

The former interim titleholder confirmed the report by posting a cryptic message on social media. On Twitter, Poirier wrote:

According to Dustin Poirier, capturing the undisputed title is the last item on his MMA career's bucketlist. He then revealed his plans for a post-retirement career should he accomplish his life-long goal.

"For me, being undisputed world champion was the goal from the beginning," said Poirier. "If I can tick that box, I’ve done it all in the sport of mixed martial arts. We’ll see man. I’ll probably just go and sell hot sauce."

