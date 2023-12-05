How much is Ebanie Bridges getting paid for boxing return? Estimated payout discussed

Ebanie Bridges is set to return to the squared circle this weekend for the first time since December 2022.

Bridges will be taking on Miyo Yoshida on the undercard of Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis. 'The Blonde Bomber' was initially supposed to take on Avril Mathie. However, the latter had to pull out of the fight and was replaced by Yoshida.

Ahead of Ebanie Bridges' return to the squared circle, we will take a look at her projected fight purse for her upcoming bout against Miyo Yoshida. While her official purse has not been revealed as of yet, a look at her previous payout might give us an estimation.

When Bridges was last seen in action against Shannon O’Connell in December last year, she received a career-high payout of around $250,000 as recorded by Sports Payouts. It is worth noting that this was her 10th fight and 'The Blonde Bomber' didn't make any money up until her sixth pro outing.

That said, it's safe to estimate that Ebanie Bridges' purse for her upcoming fight against Miyo Yoshida will be somewhere around or more than $250,000.

Ebanie Bridges' sparring partner applauds her for having a "real champion mentality"

The IBF women's bantamweight champion, Ebanie Bridges, is considered to be one of the best female boxers in the world. Bridges famously won the title following a decision win over Maria Cecilia Roman in March 2022.

Speaking about Bridges during a recent interview with Daily Star Sport, Jasmina Zapotoczna, who is one of her main sparring partners, praised 'The Blonde Bomber' for having a real champion mentality.

Jasmina Zapotoczna also spoke about the impact that Bridges has had on her life. Recalling how she met 'The Blonde Bomber' when she wasn't in the best mental condition, Zapotoczna said:

"Having the opportunity to spar with one of the best in the world means a lot. I've definitely improved my defence but what was more important to me - when I met Ebanie I wasn't in the best mental condition. But only one little chat with Ebanie was enough to make me stronger and change my mindset again. She has real champion mentality, spirit and energy."